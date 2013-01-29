LightArrow Adds to its Impressive List of Integrations by Enhancing LifeTopix with Asana Support

The LifeTopix top personal productivity, calendar, and life management app now includes integration of projects and tasks from Asana in the LifeTopix 5.2 update. This enhancement reinforces LightArrow's mission for users to leverage their existing data, including projects and tasks from Asana, seamlessly, all in one place on their mobile devices, and in context.
LightArrow, Inc. announces the addition of Asana to its already impressive list of products to which its LifeTopix app integrates, reinforcing the company's mission for users to leverage existing data without any extra effort — in context — and in one place. This integration also strengthens the "Getting Things Done®” or “GTD®” method support, by enabling productivity enthusiasts to focus their attention on taking action on tasks, instead of trying to remember them. The online integrations consist of Evernote, Dropbox, Google Drive and Docs, Google Tasks, Toodledo Tasks and Notes, Facebook, and Twitter — and now Asana. The native device apps that LifeTopix integrates with include Calendar, Contacts, Maps, Reminders, Email, Messages, Photos, Videos, and Location Services.
LifeTopix syncs Asana projects and tasks across LifeTopix and Asana, which enables users to manage their work-related or personal Asana projects and tasks directly in LifeTopix on their iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. The integration allows users to see and manage dated and undated tasks from Asana directly in their LifeTopix Agenda view, LifeTopix Calendar, and LifeTopix Projects + Tasks topic on their mobile device while on the go. The ability to see Asana tasks directly in the Calendar and Agenda view makes managing users' time easier because they are able to see a high-level view of everything that's on their agenda each day, week, month, and year — in context with everything they have planned in their life. LifeTopix device reminders make sure that users are aware of tasks that are due making sure that users take action and that tasks don't fall through the cracks. This integration makes time management more efficient for LifeTopix users because they can manage their Asana tasks in conjunction with their LifeTopix tasks — without frequent app hopping.
“User data by definition is all over the place, both online and on the device. Unlike the myriad of simple apps that do just one thing, a primary component of our strategy is organizing that data in one place,” said Shashi Velur, Integration Architect at LightArrow. “We integrate with the best-of-breed services our users use the most, and make their data easily accessible in the context of projects, trips, events, and more.”
Along with the Asana integration, the 5.2 updates includes drawing and writing using natural handwriting; emailing or calling contacts displayed via search results; adding status to appointments (confirmed, unconfirmed, completed, or canceled); faster iCloud syncing and data loading; viewing of all day calendar events in Day and Week views; and better control of what displays on calendars with enhanced calendar filters.
LifeTopix 5.2 is available immediately from the Apple App Store as a free update for anyone with previous LifeTopix versions. For new users, LifeTopix 5.2 is available for a limited time at a special price of 99 cents. As a universal app, a single purchase entitles the buyer to use this top productivity app on their iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, LightArrow, Inc. (http://www.lightarrow.com) was founded in 2009 by a team of visionaries who have dedicated their professional careers to the challenge of leveraging state-of-the-art information technology to solve problems that matter to people. Their mission is to build intelligent, world-class software products that dramatically improve their customers' everyday lives. The company has extensive experience delivering quality solutions to some of the most sophisticated customers in the world and are very proud of their successful track record.
