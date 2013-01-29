KnowledgeLake Appoints Mike Butts as Vice President of Marketing

KnowledgeLake adds seasoned marketing professional to executive team roster.

KnowledgeLake is proud to announce the recent hire of Mike Butts as vice president of marketing. In his new role, Butts will be responsible for creating, building and implementing KnowledgeLake's strategic marketing planning programs for direct business, both in the United States and globally. Additionally, he will be working closely with KnowledgeLake partners to build brand awareness and customer growth.

“This is a high-energy year for KnowledgeLake. The combination of the general ECM industry growth, Microsoft SharePoint technology leadership and KnowledgeLake's leading SharePoint solutions has the company positioned for accelerated growth. I am extremely pleased to be a part of this employee and client -oriented organization, and I am looking forward to working with this highly talented organization to exceed company growth objectives,” said Butts.

Butts brings more than 20 years of global B2B corporate marketing experience and more than six years of marketing Microsoft-based solutions, which includes deep experience with SharePoint. In his most recent role, Butts served as senior marketing manager at Aspect Software. In this position, he was responsible for defining and executing marketing strategies to achieve profitable contact center and professional services growth through the company's Microsoft partnership.

“Mike is an extremely talented and experienced marketing professional with a proven track record that complements and strengthens our leadership team. I am confident his professional experience and hard work ethic, combined with an unmatched stable of industry and Microsoft relationships, will catapult our marketing programs in 2013,” said Ron Cameron, president of KnowledgeLake.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, KnowledgeLake is a three-time Microsoft Partner of the Year award-winner and is recognized as the founder of the SharePoint document imaging marketplace in 2003. Equity funded by PFU Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujitsu Ltd.,) KnowledgeLake is a strong, global company with currently over two million licensed users in 35 countries. KnowledgeLake is entirely focused on building a rich company culture where employee and customer satisfaction are its highest priorities.

“Mike is already responsible for a number of topnotch deliverables in the pipeline and materializing daily. He is 100% focused on delivering a true business value proposition to stimulate our clients, partners and employees,” said Kevin Ells, director of marketing at KnowledgeLake.

You can connect with Mike Butts on LinkedIn or email him at Mike(dot)Butts(at)KnowledgeLake(dot)com.

About KnowledgeLake

KnowledgeLake develops document imaging related products and solutions for Microsoft SharePoint. KnowledgeLake extends the ECM capabilities of SharePoint, enabling businesses to reduce mailing costs, streamline operations, and achieve regulatory compliance using familiar Microsoft products that most businesses already own and use. KnowledgeLake products and solutions are deployed globally in thousands of organizations in many different horizontal and vertical industry sectors, including: public sector, healthcare, financial services, transportation and more.

