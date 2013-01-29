Databarracks unveils ground-breaking, high performance Infrastructure-as-a-Service

Cloud Service Provider, Databarracks, launches its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform at Cloud Expo Europe, London.

Databarracks has chosen Cloud Expo Europe to introduce its ‘second-generation' IaaS offering to market.

“We are extremely proud of our new Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform,” explains Peter Groucutt, Managing Director at Databarracks. “Our customers demand stringent levels of security and we have developed a service that will satisfy and exceed their needs. Every part of our certified IaaS has been built with security in mind and meets the toughest industry standards.”

Established ten years ago, Databarracks was one of the first providers of managed backup in the UK. It has since grown rapidly, successfully expanding into Disaster Recovery, virtualisation and hosting services.

“Businesses moving their infrastructure to the cloud need guaranteed high performance across the stack and now, for the first time, we can provide exactly that by using the most advanced storage technology available,” says Groucutt.

Databarracks is the only company in the UK to offer SolidFire's advanced all-SSD storage system, designed exclusively for cloud service providers. SSD storage enables vastly increased performance compared to traditional disk-based technology and as a result Databarracks will offer Service Level Agreements for storage performance for the first time.

Databarracks' IaaS platform also features a unique customer portal which allows users to seamlessly integrate multiple cloud platforms using one easy-to-manage view.

Designed for flexibility, customers can scale their requirements and choose between a Secure Instance™ or a Secure Pool™ of resources.

“Offering IaaS is a logical progression for the company,” says Groucutt. “We have a reputation for providing exceptionally secure solutions combined with passionate support to deliver real business benefits. We have built on these principals and applied them to our IaaS platform,” says Groucutt.

“Cloud Expo Europe is an ideal opportunity to showcase our new IaaS to the public,” continues Groucutt. “We're looking forward to demonstrating our customer portal to the attendees and getting feedback from the visitors to our stand.”

Databarracks is exhibiting at stand 917 at Cloud Expo Europe at Olympia, London where staff are on hand to explain more about the new IaaS platform.

