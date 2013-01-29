Hartford-Based CCAR™ Hires First Recovery Coach Academy Coordinator: Stacy Rosay to Manage Nonprofit Program's Growth and Expansion

Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery (CCAR), one of the nation's leading nonprofit organizations that promotes recovery from alcohol and other drug addiction through advocacy, education, and service, announced that it has hired its first CCAR Recovery Coach Academy™ Coordinator. Effective January 2, 2013, Stacy Rosay joined CCAR's rapidly expanding staff.

Ms. Rosay was hired by CCAR for her long history of successful event and project coordination and a deep commitment to serving her community. With more than sixteen years spent working in a nonprofit setting at the State Education Resource Center (SERC), she brings a wealth of experience to CCAR.

As the CCAR Recovery Coach Academy™ Coordinator, Ms. Rosay will manage all aspects of the CCAR Recovery Coach Academy™, including the engagement of trainers and coaches, assessment and development of procedures, and the preparation of marketing materials for use in the field. Launched in 2008, the CCAR Recovery Coach Academy™ is the first peer-based recovery coaching and training program designed for those interested in guiding individuals into and through long-term recovery from alcohol and other drug addiction.

Said Phil Valentine, Executive Director of CCAR, “Stacy brings a great deal of knowledge, insight, and experience to CCAR that will be of tremendous benefit to us as we continue to expand and grow our mission-related programs.” Mr. Valentine continued, “ We're thrilled to have a professional of Stacy's caliber join our team, and look forward to her many contributions now and in the future.”

Outside of CCAR, Ms. Rosay is a member of the Junior League of Greater New Britain, where she has been a board member and officer since joining the League in 2007. She also has a parent in long-term recovery, and is honored to work for an organization that strives to provide the recovery community with such high quality services, training and support.

Questions and information requests pertaining to the CCAR Recovery Coach Academy™ may be directed to Ms. Rosay via email at stacy@ccar.us or phone at 860.218.9553.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT COMMUNITY FOR ADDICTION RECOVERY

Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery (CCAR) is a Hartford, Connecticut based 501(c)3 nonprofit that works nationally to promote recovery from alcohol and other drug addiction through advocacy, education and service. The organization “puts a face on recovery” and provides recovery support services that connect people to resources that inspire hope and healing. CCAR is working to end the discrimination that surrounds recovery and ensures that those in recovery are treated with dignity and respect. To learn more about the Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery, visit http://www.ccar.us. Shop online at The Recovery Store™ for the latest in books, videos, DVD's, CCAR merchandise, Recovery Coaching Materials, and Events/Training Registration.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10372065.htm