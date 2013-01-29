Author Arielle Ford In Her New Book 'Wabi Sabi Love' Teaches How Couples Can Go From Fighting To Having Compassion For Each Other

Breakdowns in communication have always been some of the biggest barriers in relationships, quickly souring the best of partners on each other. In her new book, Wabi Sabi Love (Harper One, an imprint of Harper Collins), relationship advice guru Arielle Ford offers readers a new perspective on love, their partner, and how to avoid turning a minor annoyance into a fight with poor communication or a lack of compassion.

Too many people believe that once they find their soulmate, relationships should be easy. Inevitably, even the best-matched couples fight. Ford reminds readers, no matter what your partner is doing, they didn't wake up with the thought, “I want to drive my partner insane today.”

She offers ways to turn conflict into compassion, to go from annoyed to enjoyed, and to cultivate love for yourself, especially on days when one of you is acting out or shutting down. One example she gives is how she and her husband deal with their personality flaws, taking the heat down on what could be an impassioned fight and turning it into a joke by using “wabi sabi code names”. Although Ford loves her mother, Sheila, and her husband loves his father, Wayne, the former can be overbearing and the latter can be patronizing. As a result, so can their children. When Ford becomes overbearing, her husband asks her “When did Sheila arrive?”, and when her husband becomes patronizing, she greets him “Hello, Wayne.”

Using humor to deal with the situation, as well as the compassion to understand that they are not setting out to intentionally annoy each other, the couple quickly returns to their loving selves, rather than allowing the situation to get out of hand and tear them apart. Wabi Sabi Love brings couples closer together, diffuses fights, and helps them to fall in love with their soulmate all over again.

Arielle Ford

Arielle Ford has spent the past 25 years living and promoting consciousness through all forms of media. She is one of the founding partners of the Spiritual Cinema Circle, a DVD club dedicated to providing movies about love and compassion. She is the author of seven books, including the Hot Chocolate for the Mystical Soul series and The Soulmate Secret: Manifest The Love of Your Life with The Law of Attraction. Ford lives in La Jolla, California, with her husband/ soulmate, Brian Hilliard, and their feline friends.

