Social Media Maxima to be a Key Presenter at Annual Irish Pub Owner's Conference

Irish Business Solutions, the leading recruitment specialists in the Irish pub industry and host of this annual conference invited Andrea Howard, President of Social Media Maxima to present at this year's event.

Irish Business Solution's conference is to take place on February 4, 2013 at the Phoenix Park Hotel in Washington DC. In addition to the workshop offered by Social Media Maxima, attendees will have training on subjects such as profitability, reducing overhead, grassroots marketing, and delivering an unforgettable St. Patrick's Day event. The attendees include Irish pub and other restaurant owners from a wide range of locations, all coming together to learn state of the art information in their industry. They will also be networking and exchanging ideas with each other for mutual support.

Social Media Maxima will be delivering a structured workshop titled: “Creating Customer Buzz About Your Pub; How to Develop a Powerful Social Media Presence to Increase Your Bottom Line”. Andrea Howard will be the key presenter, with help from Chris Volz, Vice President of Social Media Maxima, and Paul Burk, Director of Operations. They will also be joined by Jim Cuddy of My Homes Media, a video company specializing in business media, commercials, and producing video for websites, email campaigns, and social media platforms. Together they will help guide the audience to a greater understanding of the significance of a powerful online presence for developing a loyal customer base.

The workshop being facilitated by Social Media Maxima will cover topics such as:

Using Twitter to create “buzz”

Loyalty programs on social media

Creating an inviting culture on Facebook

How to manage online directories

Reputation management and dealing with negative reviews

How customers are using social media to make buying decisions

Workshop attendees will come away from the conference with a greater understanding of the current trends in inbound marketing for restaurants, why this is different from other businesses, and how to get started with a social media campaign. They will also get a healthy dose of inspiration as they hear of the substantial benefits experienced by restaurant owners who have successfully harnessed the power of social media and inbound marketing. In preparation for the workshop, VP Chris Volz has been doing extensive research on the use of social media in the hospitality industry and he stated, “This free, easily interfaced, heavily accessed media is a resource for restaurant owners which needs to be embraced sooner rather than later”. Many independent restaurant owners are already seeing the significant benefits of inbound marketing, but surprisingly, there are a great many more who have yet to realize the significance of this shift in marketing strategy. Click here for more details and to sign up.

Social Media Maxima is an inbound marketing company, providing support and outsourced social media management to small and independent business owners. As a small, yet expanding company, Social Media Maxima offers business owners confidence that their online presence is being reflected in the most positive, professional, and accurate way, freeing up their precious resources to other preferred activities.

