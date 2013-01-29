Semantria Introduces The Unique Excel Add-In 2.0 With Advanced Functionality and New Capabilities

Semantria LLC announces the launch of its exclusive Excel Add-in 2.0 with advanced functionality and many new features. Its additional capabilities include Query Based Categorization and Sentiment Analysis, among others, with a familiar and easy interface for the end user. http://www.semantria.com

Semantria LLC, a leading provider of text analytics and sentiment analysis solutions, proudly announces the launch of its new Excel Add-in 2.0, with advanced capabilities and many new features.

Semantria's Excel Add-In 2.0 is unique, as it gives users the opportunity to access Semantria's cutting edge text analysis REST API, powered by Lexalytics technology, directly in Microsoft Excel. Its unique functionality combines basic features, such as identifying the overall positive, negative, and neutral sentiment of a document, with more advanced features such as separate sentiment signals for each entity, theme, keyword, category and query.

The Excel Add-in 2.0 presents several new features and advanced capabilities for Survey Analysis, Social Media Monitoring, and Voice of Customer, while maintaining a familiar and easy interface for the end user.

These additional capabilities include, among others:



Content Summarization

Sentiment Analysis

Wikipedia Based Categorization with no engine training required

Query Based Categorization, using Boolean operators

Entity Extraction: people, places, companies, brands, and more

Combination of NLP and Statistical Frequency Analysis

David Henzel, VP Marketing at NetDNA, explains “We use Semantria's sentiment analysis for our customer survey and social media analytics, and get great results back in seconds." And, he adds, "The best part is it runs in one of the world's most common user environments: Microsoft Excel."

For advanced users, Semantria also provides the opportunity to connect directly to its REST API, and for clients who prefer results delivered directly to their door, the company offers Professional Services as a comprehensive turnkey solution.

Register for a free trial account with the capacity to process up to 10,000 free documents, via direct API Integration or through the Excel Add-In, at http://www.semantria.com/overview

Semantria LLC, founded in 2011, is a software-as-a-service and services company with specialization in cloud-based text and sentiment analysis. Semantria is a joint venture, co-founded by the leading text analytics technology provider Lexalytics (Boston, MA), amongst other investors. http://www.semantria.com

NetDNA, LLC is one of the industry's fastest growing content delivery networks (CDN) with a 130 percent annual growth in new customers. The company is rewriting the rules in the CDN market by being the most developer-friendly CDN with its Acceleration Platform. NetDNA has developed its own data centers with proprietary software that lets the company provide competitively priced, secure, no-compromise services that can be quickly implemented to improve website performance. More than 9,800 companies across the globe use NetDNA and MaxCDN services thanks to its worldwide network, flexible deployment, custom development, dedicated support and competitively priced bandwidth. http://www.netdna.com/

