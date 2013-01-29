Charleston Law Firm Expands Legal Team

Clawson and Staubes, a Charleston-based law firm, recently expanded its team and added Nick Sanders as an associate. Sanders will practice in the firm's commercial law, bankruptcy and business section.

Clawson & Staubes, a law firm headquartered on Daniel Island with offices in Greenville and Charlotte, has added an associate to its legal team. Nick Sanders joined the firm's commercial law, bankruptcy and business section in November.

Sanders practices in the areas of commercial law, bankruptcy, foreclosure, lender liability and commercial litigation. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics from Furman University in 2005 and a juris doctor degree from Charleston School of Law in 2012. While attending law school, Sanders was the symposium editor of the Charleston Law Review, as well as an active member of the Moot Court Board and James L. Petigru Inn of Court. He graduated with magna com laude honors and was selected for membership in the Forensic Club.

Prior to law school, Sanders played professional basketball in the Netherlands and coached for a brief period at Furman University. He now resides in downtown Charleston with his wife, son and labradoodle. During his free time, Sanders enjoys spending time with his family at the beach, playing basketball and working on various projects around the house.

“We are thrilled to have Nick join our team,” says Ron Jones, attorney at Clawson & Staubes who established and leads the commercial law and bankruptcy section. “His zealous attitude demonstrates his dedication he has for his clients. We're certain Nick will excel in this area of practice based on his variety of knowledge he possesses.”

About Clawson & Staubes

Headquartered on Daniel Island, Clawson & Staubes, has been providing legal services to the Charleston area for 37 years. Clients range from large insurance companies to local banks, small business owners and individuals. The firm currently employs 38 attorneys and 52 support staff and has offices in Charleston, Charlotte and Greenville. For more information about Clawson & Staubes, visit http://www.clawsonandstaubes.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebcharleston/lawyer/prweb10371735.htm