SimpleCAD Offers 3D Stair Add-On Bundle For AutoCAD 2000-2013

by Benzinga Staff
January 29, 2013 4:04 AM | 1 min read

SimpleCAD and AFV Software announced they will be bundling both their helix and spiral stair software into one promotional package. The two AutoCAD® Add-Ons will be available at a "2 for 1" price for a limited time.

Bend, OR (PRWEB) January 29, 2013

With this AutoCAD® add-on you can design 3D Spiral Stair or Circular Stairs for either rendering or design work. The two software packages integrate directly into the latest AutoCAD® release and its 3D rendering engine.

The 3D stair add-on features are :
▪ Select from different baluster and handrails
▪ Options for Radius, Riser, Tread dimensions
▪ All stair element has their own unique layer
▪ Imperial and Metric supported
▪ AutoCAD 2000 – 2013 and all its verticals are compatible

  • 2 applications in one
  • Both helix and spiral software included
  • Downloadable tutorials included

Stair utilities are AutoLISP® (FAS) applications which include menu-pulldowns and dialogs to configure various settings.

Erik Z., Director at SimpleCAD explains "Any architect, designer or drafts-person will appreciate the enormous amount of time saved using these two stair plugins. Users can apply the AutoCAD® SHADEMODE command to create renderings or even use the SLICE command to create cross sections."

The AutoCAD® Stair Routines and tutorials are available for immediate download following purchase. Graphical tutorial are also available for download.

About SimpleCAD:

SimpleCAD been actively serving the CAD industry dive 1983. Since this time they have offered various CAD solutions and symbol libraries for piping engineers, architects and drafts-persons. Samples of their CAD software and block libraries are available upon request.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebhelix/spiral-stair/prweb10371611.htm

