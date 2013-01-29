Clinovo Releases the New Version of ClinCapture, the Most Feature-Rich Open-Source EDC, on January 29th

Clinovo Sponsors the 5th Annual Outsourcing in Clinical Trials West Coast Conference in San Francisco and Will Release the New Version of ClinCapture

Clinovo will release for the first time at the annual Outsourcing in Clinical Trial West Coast conference (booth #43), the new version of ClinCapture, its open-source Electronic Data Capture (EDC) system.

The conference takes place at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport in Burlingame, CA, January 29th and 30th 2013. Outsourcing in Clinical Trials, West Coast conference is a series of events that aim to formulate a proactive approach to perfecting Sponsor-Vendor relationships throughout the clinical trial industry.

The new version of ClinCapture was designed to provide sponsor companies with the most intuitive and flexible EDC system. “I was amazed to see how easy the new release of ClinCapture was to use. I already thought ClinCapture was a great open-source Electronic Data Capture system, but this new release is absolutely fantastic”, explains one of Clinovo's customers Mark Niederauer, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer at EO2 Concepts.

“This new release makes ClinCapture the most advanced open-source EDC system on the market”, explains Marc Desgrousilliers, Chief Technology Officer at Clinovo. “Our team worked tirelessly to provide an intuitive table navigation, reduce roles complexity, and give one-click access to many of the routine functions like scheduling events and data entry”.

ClinCapture has been distributed for three years and has been deployed for over 30 clinical studies. Three sponsor companies have secured FDA approval using ClinCapture as their preferred Electronic Data Capture (EDC) system. ClinCapture is the most technology advanced open-source EDC system on the market, suited for any clinical trial phase and therapeutic area, and has been deployed for studies from five patients to tens of thousands of patients, showcasing the reliability and stability of the system.

Clinical trial professionals can try ClinCapture online : http://www.clinovo.com/clincapture

Meet Clinovo

If you would like to arrange a meeting with a Clinovo representative at this event, contact Sophie McCallum, Marketing Manager at Clinovo.

Cell: 415-990-4838

Email: sophie(dot)mccallum(at)clinovo(dot)com

About Clinovo

Clinovo partners with life science companies to streamline their clinical trials, leveraging years of expertise in systems integration, open source technology and industry standards. Clinovo provides Staffing Solutions, eClinical Systems and Biometrics Services including Clinical Data Management, Electronic Data Capture, CDISC mapping and SAS Programming. Clinovo also offers TechTrainings, a series of 10-weeks technical hands-on classes for clinical trial professionals to reach the next step in their professional career.

About Outsourcing in Clinical Trials West Coast

Outsourcing in Clinical Trial is a series of events presenting the most pressing issues and providing solutions to numerous challenges in clinical trial outsourcing. Key industry experts and medical device representatives will tackle the greatest concerns facing biotechs and pharmaceutical companies through a series of panel discussions, round table talks, and presentations.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebclincapture-release/open-source-edc/prweb10371566.htm