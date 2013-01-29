Group Purchasing Organizations in the US Industry Market Research Report Now Available from IBISWorld

Operators are expected to benefit from rising corporate profit and continued demand from major markets in the next five years, despite increasing pricing pressures from hospitals and other businesses. For these reasons, industry research firm IBISWorld has added a report on the Group Purchasing Organizations industry to its growing industry report collection.

Despite obstacles, the Group Purchasing Organizations industry is expanding as a result of the recovering economy. In the five years to 2013, industry revenue is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 1.6% to $4.2 billion. Recovering demand from medical and manufacturing industries increased the demand for group purchasing organizations (GPOs) from efforts to reduce costs related to the purchase of supplies. “GPOs faced rising pricing pressures during the past five years, however, as hospitals and businesses sought to find the GPOs that could provide the lowest prices,” says IBISWorld industry analyst Andrew Krabeepetcharat. “Despite pricing pressures, industry revenue is expected to grow 4.5% in 2013 alone.”

During the past five years, the Group Purchasing Organizations industry has managed growth, despite a number of constraints. The number of industry firms declined at an average annual rate of 0.6% to 827 since 2008. Pricing pressures from the industry's clients are forcing GPOs to operate at a low profit margin. “Consumers are finding it more difficult to find value in the reduced cost of GPOs from purchasing power due to the fees that GPOs charge,” added Krabeepetcharat. “Thus, larger GPOs with increased purchasing capacity have remained afloat in spite of increasing competition.” Market share concentration in the industry is estimated to be moderate. This concentration is largely driven by dominance in the healthcare market. Furthermore, the healthcare market is heavily concentrated, with the top six GPOs, including major players Premier Inc., MedAssets and Novation, estimated to account for nearly 90.0% of buying power and revenue. Over the next five years, industry concentration is expected to remain at a moderate level as these top companies maintain their position in the market by expanding their offering of value-added services, including consulting, data benchmarking and performance analysis.

The GPO industry is expected to grow further during the next five years as corporate profit and demand from major markets increases. Rising competition from hospitals that develop in-house GPOs will constrain demand, however. At the same time, growing technological innovation in the industry is making GPOs more attractive to hospitals and businesses as the increased demand for data benchmarking and performance analysis, along with more efficient e-procurement services, is expected to provide an opportunity for future growth. For more information, visit IBISWorld's Group Purchasing Organizations in the US industry report page.

IBISWorld industry Report Key Topics

This industry includes organizations that leverage the purchasing power of groups of businesses to obtain collective discounts from vendors.

Industry Performance

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

Products & Markets

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Major Markets

Globalization & Trade

Business Locations

Competitive Landscape

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Barriers to Entry

Major Companies

Operating Conditions

Capital Intensity

Key Statistics

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

Recognized as the nation's most trusted independent source of industry and market research, IBISWorld offers a comprehensive database of unique information and analysis on every US industry. With an extensive online portfolio, valued for its depth and scope, the company equips clients with the insight necessary to make better business decisions. Headquartered in Los Angeles, IBISWorld serves a range of business, professional service and government organizations through more than 10 locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.ibisworld.com or call 1-800-330-3772.

