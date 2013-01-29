Sentric, Inc., Opens New Office Located in Downtown Denver, Colorado

Sentric, a workforce management software solutions provider based in Pittsburgh opens new office in Denver's lower downtown district.

Sentric, Inc., recently announced the opening of its new offices at 1755 Blake Street in the LoDo district of Denver, Colorado.

For Sentric, a workforce management software provider, with offices in Pittsburgh, PA (headquarters) and Orange County, CA, this new office means improved client service, new amenities for employees and room for expected growth.

Sentric's hosted SaaS workforce management software suite is used by thousands of mid-sized organizations across the country to manage their employees with human resources, payroll and time/labor functionality.

Sentric will now occupy the second floor of a five-story, multi-tenant office building located in Denver's attractive, LoDo district. "We were fortunate to have found such a great space for our local employees previously working from home. Bringing our Denver-based employees together in this beautiful, modern space not only enhances the support and communication we provide our clients, but also improves internal communications among all of our employees located in Pennsylvania, California, and now, Colorado. Adding another physical office is a significant part of our ongoing expansion and growth plans," said Sentric CEO, Mike Maggs.

The new office address and phone number are:

1755 Blake Street, Suite 230

Denver, CO 80202

Office 303.955.7852

About Sentric, Inc.:

Since 1994, Sentric has been a leader in workforce management solutions, offering state of the art technology backed by award-winning client service. Sentric serves thousands of organizations across the country by providing payroll, tax filing, time and attendance, human resources and talent management through the use of their SaaS-based SentricWorkforce(TM) software suite.

Sentric is headquartered in Pittsburgh PA. For more information on Sentric's human capital solutions, visit http://www.sentric.net or call 1.888.729.7654.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tracy Null, 412.253.1315

