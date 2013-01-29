Berkshire Associates Releases New White Paper: HR on the Horizon--What to Expect in 2013

Berkshire's latest white paper examines the latest HR compliance updates and pending changes

For the federal contractor and subcontractor community, 2013 will be a year full of changes and updates. Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs(OFCCP) is expected to finalize several rules while proposing new ones, issue a revised compliance manual, and start using the new scheduling letter in compliance evaluations.

Berkshire Associates' latest white paper, "HR on the Horizon--What to Expect in 2013," examines the latest updates and activities expected from OFCCP in the next ten months, and provides resources and experts insight on what contractors can do to stay compliant.

According to one of the authors, compliance expert, Cindy Karrow, SPHR, "2013 is going to be a year of change for contractors. Now is the time to start examining pending updates, and getting your organization ready. From census data updates to Veterans regulations--there are many regulation changes that will directly impact your compliance efforts."

