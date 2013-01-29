Decision Toolbox Launches National Nonprofit Relief Program to Pay It Forward

Goal is to Raise $1 Million the First Two Years of the Program

Decision Toolbox, a nationwide provider of project based hiring and on-demand Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) is pleased to announce the launch of its Nonprofit Relief Program to help bridge the widespread donation deficit currently afflicting charities of all types.

"For every new client referred to Decision Toolbox, 8% of the revenue for the first two years from that client will be donated on the referral source's behalf to the charity of their choice, "says Kim Shepherd, CEO of Decision Toolbox.

"Many people ask why we are doing this. One of our company's key initiatives is to help bridge the gap of national nonprofits' donation deficits in the coming years," continued Shepherd. "Our goal is to donate $1 million by January 15, 2015."

Nonprofits are potentially losing billions of dollars in donations because of the economic downturn and changes to the tax code. According to Philanthropy News Digest, the proposed new cap on tax deductions could potentially deter giving by anywhere from 0.4 percent to 2.3 percent - up to $7 billion a year. In fact, Patrick Rooney, head of the Indiana University Center on Philanthropy, says it might take until 2022 for charitable giving to recover to the levels it was before the recession began in 2007.

Decision Toolbox donates tens of thousands of dollars per year to charities. In addition to funding, the company's leadership donates time as well, and is actively involved in several organizations; including Girls, Inc. Orange County, Working Wardrobes, American Cancer Society, Ocean Institute, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, American Red Cross, Toys for Tots, Salvation Army, Susan G. Komen, March of Dimes, Impact Giving, American Heart Association, as well as many local organizations involved with military family support, veteran support, homeless shelters and children's welfare, among others.

For more information on Decision Toolbox's National Nonprofit Relief Program, go to http://www.dtoolbox.com/philanthropy.

About Decision Toolbox (DT)

Founded in 1992, Decision Toolbox provides scalable and easily integrated recruitment solutions for a 7% cost per hire on average while incorporating rigorous quality controls and a twelve-month candidate guarantee. Armed with the very latest tools and a team of seasoned US-based Recruiters and Sourcers, Decision Toolbox is an on-demand recruiting department for one critical search, for large projects, or a complete RPO/RPI solution. Decision Toolbox has taken a leadership role in almost every aspect of recruitment, introducing an RPO offering in 2000, four years before it became industry practice.

DT is recognized as a "Thought Leader" by organizations such as SHRM, PIHRA, and the NHRA, and was awarded the Alfred P. Sloan Award for Business Excellence in Workplace Flexibility in 2009, 2011 and 2012. DT is a Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certified company, the Gold Standard. WBENC Certification validates that the business is 51 percent owned, controlled, operated, and managed by a woman or women.

