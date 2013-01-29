"The Stinger" Concept Indy Car Designed by John Andretti To Attend the WNC Home Lawn & Garden Show

Window World of Asheville & WNC Home Lawn & Garden Show to showcase the John Andretti designed Indy show car to Asheville's U.S. Cellular Center March 15-17, 2013, prior to it's auction to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®.

Window World of Asheville & WNC Home Lawn & Garden Show are bringing “The Stinger” to the March 15-17, 2013 Home Show in downtown Asheville. This car is tribute to the first winning Indy 500 car, the Marmon Wasp, and was created to raise funds to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®.



The Stinger was developed by John Andretti, Andretti Autosport and Window World. For each signature received, Window World makes a donation to Window World Cares™, the charitable foundation of Window World, to support St. Jude. The signatures of over 200 drivers, dating back to 1949, make the Stinger a priceless salute to a century of excellence and the race of all races.

Every signature of every driver tells a story– a story of exceptional achievement, and boundless hope. Signatures of race car legends and drivers include: Mario Andretti; Dan Whelon; Dario Franchitti; Buddy Rice; Tom Sneva; Johnny Rutherford; Scott Dixon; Sam Schmidt; Bobby Unser; Phil Threshie; Bill Whittington; Dean Hall; Richie Hearn; John Paul, Jr.; Tom Gloy; Kevin Cogan; Sir Jackie Stewart; Alessandro Zampedri; Bruno Junqueira; and Ludwig Heimrath, Jr.

"The story of the Stinger is a story of hope we can tell through Window World Cares, from children and their families battling life-threatening diseases to wounded or special needs soldiers and their families who have stood up for our freedom," said Tammy Whitworth, Chairman and CEO, Window World, Inc. and co-founder, Window World Cares. "The legends of the Indianapolis 500 have served as inspiration to those who race, but it is the children and families we work with on a daily basis that inspire us to do all we can to help."

Be a part of this legend. Visit the WNC Home Lawn & Garden Show, March 15-17, 2013 in downtown Asheville, NC to view or photograph this car.

About WNC Home, Lawn & Garden Show:

The 38th Annual WNC Home, Lawn & Garden Show will be held at the U.S. Cellular Center in downtown Asheville March 15-17, 2013, featuring products and services for the home and garden. The spring show will feature an antique appraiser, do-it-yourself classes, “The Stinger”, and live

About Window World, Inc.®:

Window World, Inc.®, headquartered in North Wilkesboro, N.C., is America's largest replacement window company with stores and offices in more than 200 cities nationwide. Founded in 1995 and led by CEO Tammy Whitworth, the company consistently delivers value to homeowners by combining quality windows, siding and doors with excellent service at low prices. An ENERGY STAR® retail partner, Window World sells and installs more than one million high-quality residential replacement windows annually and has earned the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval five years in a row. For more information, visit http://www.WindowWorld.com or call 1-800-NEXT-WINDOW.

About Window World Cares™:

Window World Cares™, founded by Todd and Tammy Whitworth, is the charitable foundation of Window World, Inc. and corporate partner of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. Since its inception in 2008, Window World Cares has raised more than $2.5 million for St. Jude and was named New Corporate Partner of the Year in 2010. In addition to St. Jude, Window World Cares also supports the Veterans Airlift Command, which provides free transportation to injured soldiers, veterans and their immediate families. To learn more about Window World Cares and its charitable partners or to donate, visit http://www.WindowWorldCares.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10368633.htm