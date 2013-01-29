Antivirus Support Company Announces Computer Tech Support Stack Enhancements

iRepair.net, a company that has recently met with success in the online virus removal marketplace, has announced scale-up of their technical support process. With this scale-up, the company expects to be able to handle a higher number of parallel clients for their computer support and repair business vertical.

iRepair, a new player in the space of computer support that has met with significant success in recent times with their online virus removal toolkit, has announced scale-up of their technical support operations. Speaking to the press earlier today, the company spokespersons, including the CTO, declared the scale-up operations to have commenced, effective from today afternoon. The scale-up is targeted to increase the number of clients that the company can handle in parallel. The new enhancements, primarily driven by hiring more technical experts, will almost double the existing service capabilities for the company.

“This update includes a significant scale-up of our technical support operations”, said Siddhartha kapoor, the CTO of iRepair.net. “We have been marked as a prominent player in the space of antivirus support providing. Our online virus removal tool is one of the most used in many parts of the country. And now, with this operational scale-up of our computer support division, our operations are one of the most complete and elastic services of its kind. We shall now be able to handle almost twice the number of parallel clients seeking technical support for their computers, compared to what we could have handled earlier.”

The move comes at a time when the economy and the market are recovering from a recent downturn. The small and medium business (SMB) sectors, which constitute of the majority of the client base of iRepair, are recovering with slow but certain signs of improvements. This makes the move an interestingly timed one, and has raised speculations about the increase in the inbound query and expected potential business volumes. If the SMB sector continues with the current trend of revival, then the move is likely to pay off rich dividends for the company.

As a company, iRepair has invested significantly in their antivirus support operations, by means of providing online virus removal support boosted with a proactive virus prevention toolkit. This business vertical has created a large client-base for the company. As per the company spokesperson, the requirement to scale up the computer support business vertical has come up because of the demand of this service from their set of satisfied antivirus clients. “However, we believe we shall capture a lot more of the market outside our existing client base. Our marketing beta tests have shown the validity of this assumption. This has motivated us to scale up to the level that we did”, said the company spokesperson.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10368510.htm