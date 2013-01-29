Vikings take to the streets of Edinburgh on taxis

National Museum of Scotland and Ubiquitous partner to create ‘Viking black cabs'

A major new exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland that displays a host of treasures from the home of the people we know as Vikings, is being promoted to the people of Edinburgh through a series of Viking branded taxis, brought to life by taxi advertising specialists Ubiquitous. The creative cabs are part of a multi-channel campaign that includes press, social media and outdoor to promote the exhibition.

The National Museum of Scotland is the only UK venue for Vikings!, an outstanding exhibition of more than 500 objects, including jewelry, weapon fragments, carvings, precious metals and household items, from the world-renowned collections of the Swedish History Museum in Stockholm.

The taxi campaign features an enlarged image of one of the artifacts from the exhibition, a silver pendant found in a Swedish Viking burial site, in the form of a man's head. This striking image captures the eye and gives Edinburgh's general public a taste of the fascinating objects that will be on display as part of this world class exhibition.

Commenting on the campaign, Kerryn Fraser, Marketing Officer at National Museums Scotland said, ‘The marketing and communications activity for the Vikings! exhibition is aimed at raising awareness and generating visits, whilst creating good visibility and a strong presence and share of voice. The exhibition aims to attract a broad audience of adults and families, from regular arts and culture attendees to new fans of the Vikings. Incorporating taxi advertising as part of the campaign enables us to ensure that our message is reinforced in areas where other media is running, as well as infiltrating those streets where our activity is otherwise light.”

The full campaign includes print advertising in Scottish, national, popular and family titles, online advertising, social network activity and bus sides and taxis in Edinburgh. This busy schedule is complemented by leafleting and posters in key tourist locations.

‘It's fantastic to see taxi advertising being used as part of a comprehensive integrated campaign' commented Andrew Barnett, Managing Director of Ubiquitous, ‘Taxis are very effective as the “backbone” of a marketing strategy, making sure that all other media is continually reinforced through excellent city-wide coverage. In such a cultural city as Edinburgh, taxis will also deliver frequency of exposure of the ‘Vikings!' message to a captive audience.'

About Ubiquitous

Founded in 2005, Ubiquitous is the benchmark in UK taxi advertising, the market leader in a highly competitive sector and an important stakeholder in the UK outdoor advertising market. The Company's leadership team offer more than 75 years of combined industry experience; between them they've successfully brought to market almost every innovation in taxi advertising, including TipSeats, SuperSides, Liveries, FlexiLivery and MegaSides. Through a philosophy founded upon delivering first class service to advertisers and taxi drivers, Ubiquitous has experienced sustained and positive growth since its founding and today operates a national fleet of black taxis that carry advertising from a wide variety of valued clients, including Tiffany, Vodafone UK, Drambuie, Korean Air, Accenture, MasterCard, and Microsoft.

About National Museums Scotland

National Museums Scotland is one of the leading museum groups in the UK and Europe and it looks after collections of national and international importance. The organisation provides loans, partnerships, research and training in Scotland and internationally. Our individual museums are the National Museum of Scotland, the National Museum of Flight, the National Museum of Rural Life, the National Museum of Costume and the National War Museum. The National Museums Collection Centre in Edinburgh houses conservation and research facilities as well as collections not currently on display.

Vikings! runs from Friday 18 January to Sunday 12 May 2013, from 10am to 5pm at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh. Admission: £9 adults, £7.50 concession, children (age 12-15) £6. Entry is free to National Museums Scotland Members and children under 12. For tickets and further information on events visit http://www.nms.ac.uk/vikings.

