Rachel Margerson joins Reich Insurance Brokers from Bollington Insurance Brokers

Reich Insurance, one of the UK's premier independent insurance brokers, has just announced the appointment of Rachel Margerson as Head of Group Operations.

Rachel joins Reich following a nine-year career at Bollingtons Insurance Brokers, one of the largest independent brokers in the UK, where she held various management roles before being appointed SME Director. Rachel is ACII qualified and is highly experienced for her new role within Reich, having begun her career in insurance over twenty years ago. Rachel commented: “This opportunity is one that I could not pass up on. Simon Taylor, The Group Managing Director of Reich Group, has such passion and ambition for Reich and I am very much looking forward to joining Simon and his team to continue to develop and build on the success Reich has already achieved”

Simon Taylor, Managing Director at Reich Insurance, commented: "We are delighted that Rachel is joining us as our new Head of Group Operations, bringing with her a wealth of industry knowledge. We see 2013 as another exciting year in our development and very much look forward to benefiting from Rachel's experience".

For more information, visit http://www.reichinsurance.co.uk/

Notes to Editors:

The Reich Group of Companies, one of the UK's largest independent brokers comprises Reich Insurance Brokers, Reich Insurance Ltd and Reich Healthcare Ltd.

Based in Manchester, the Reich Group of Companies manages in excess of £70 million in Gross Written Premium (GWP) and provides wide ranging insurance in a number of specialist markets. Unlike many of our competitors, Reich Group remains truly independent enabling them to respond rapidly to the needs of our clients individually.

For more information about Reich Healthcare Ltd please visit http://www.reichhealthcare.co.uk.

Reich Insurance Brokers and Reich Insurance Brokers Ltd are independent insurance brokers and both are authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) under the following register numbers:

Reich Insurance Brokers – 304335

Reich Insurance Brokers Ltd – 300416

The Financial Services Authority (FSA) is the independent body that regulates financial services. We place general insurance business with a range of insurers, underwriters, agents and sometimes other intermediaries.

We are members of the British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA).

# # #

Media enquiries:

Brand Experience

http://www.brandex.co.uk

Julian(dot)steedman(at)brandex(dot)co(dot)uk

Rosy(dot)dive(at)brandex(dot)co(dot)uk

Telephone: +44 (0)1603 612792

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10367395.htm