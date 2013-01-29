El Portal Comprehensive Cancer Center Moves to Completely New, State of the Art Facility

One of the California's most modern Cancer Centers, El Portal Comprehensive Cancer is moving to a much-anticipated new location in Merced. Their new office features a plethora of innovative, highly-effective treatments including stereotactic radiotherapy and high dose rate brachytherapy.

Recently, they were featured on ABC's Channel 30 announcing the new modern HDR treatment in their modern Merced Cancer Center. El Portal's new location makes travelling to and from their center easier on patients. According to one of their many testimonials, they even offer transportation to and from appointments for individuals who are unable to drive.

The healing methods offered at El Portal can cut treatment for breast cancer from several weeks to five days. Patients will also be able to see several cancer treatment professionals during the same visit, including a medical oncologist and a radiation oncologist to discuss the best course of action.

"This new generation of treatment technology represents a major step in the fight against cancer," says lead oncologist Dr. Alireza Mahmoudieh. El Portal utilizes a unique team-guided approach to cancer therapy and tailors it to each patient's specific medical needs.

El Portal's stereotactic body radiotherapy uses a state-of-the-art linear accelerator that delivers highly-focused radiation with incredible accuracy, attacking cancer cells at their core. High dose rate brachytherapy is a form of internal radiation therapy which places radioactive sources inside or adjacent to the tumor. Other services offered by El Portal include a multidisciplinary breast cancer clinic, a hematology clinic, and infusion services.

For patients interested in approaching their cancer treatment without chemotherapy, El Portal also offers biologic therapy (immunotherapy). This particular type of therapy works with the patient's immune system to help it fight the cancer on its own. A full listing of their many approaches to helping patients survive cancer can be found in their website glossary. El Portal Cancer is a client of Practice Marketing Company, “DDS Strategy.”

El Portal would like to ring in the New Year by offering assistance to cancer patients all over the greater Merced area. The new office is located at: 3303 M Street, Merced CA 9534

