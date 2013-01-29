HR-XML Consortium Announces 2013 Board of Directors

Technology Leaders – Moving the HR Industry Forward

The HR-XML Consortium is pleased to welcome Dominic Gignac, Workopolis, and Mike Seidle, DirectEmployers Association, to the Board of Directors. Re-elected to the board are: Andreas Elkeles, SAP Labs, LLC. ; Bon Idziak, Applicant Insight; Bill Kerr, Oracle Corp.; Ingolf Teetz, milch & zucker. Continuing in their two-year terms are: Andrew Cunsolo, Talent Technology; Suneel Mendiratta, ADP; Romuald Restout, Lumesse; Eric Shepherd, Questionmark; and Paul Storfer, PDI Ninth House.

The Consortium officers include Bon Idziak, President and Chairman of the Board; Suneel Mendiratta, Treasurer; and Andrew Cunsolo, Secretary.

The HR-XML Consortium brings together a global network of HR technology professionals committed to open standards of interoperability that enable proprietary software systems to work together. Members of the consortium provide a strong collaborative network devoted to meeting industry needs, which help organizations speed development and decrease costs.

Biographies for the 2013 HR-XML Board of Directors:

Bon Idziak, HR-XML President and Chairman, CEO, Applicant Insight. Bon has served on the HR-XML Consortium Board of Directors since 2009 and has held offices of Secretary and Treasurer in addition to his current role as President and Chairman. As a pioneer and early implementer of the HR-XML standards, having contributed to its efforts since its inception, Bon is a proven advocate of the Consortium. He also proudly certifies Applicant Insight's integrations on the Background Check specification.

Suneel Mendiratta, HR-XML Treasurer, Sr. Director Application Development, ADP. Suneel has been affiliated with the Consortium since 2000, first with Employease and now with ADP. He has participated in the Benefits Enrollment working group since inception, helped build the first major milestone for that group (ANSI 834 compatibility), and co-led the group for two years. He has also participated in the CPO and TSC workgroups. Suneel has been in the technology industry for 17 years, and the HR technology industry for 14. At ADP, Suneel is responsible for HR, benefits, talent & recruiting, and external integration within ADP's Major Accounts R&D organization.

Andrew Cunsolo, HR-XML Secretary, Director of Product Management, Talent Technology Corporation. With more than 12 years of product and technical leadership in Recruiting Technology, Andrew is currently responsible for the Talemetry Talent Generation products, including the award-winning Talemetry Apply (formerly Resume Mirror Extraction), Profile, and Broadcast. Andrew has been involved in the HR-XML Consortium since 2002 (4 years on the Board of Directors), where he is a regular speaker, presenter, and contributor. He has helped to drive the recruiting standards forward and continually evangelizes using HR-XML standards for integrations amongst HR software vendors, customers, and trading partners.

Andreas Elkeles, Director, SAP Labs, LLC. Andreas has 23 years of experience in developing human capital management solutions. During his years of employment with SAP, he has served in various architect and management positions. He had been responsible for the development of SAP's US payroll product from day one to maturity of the product. Later he focused on the integration between the SAP's ByD solution and SAP's Business Suite solution using SAP's eSOA architecture. Currently he is engaged in the integration between SAP solutions and SuccessFactors solutions. Andreas has been a member of the HR-XML.org Board of Directors since 2007, serving as secretary in 2007.

Dominic Gignac, Director, Product Development, Workopolis. Dominic has a unique background that blends technology, social media, user experience and graphic design. From software architect to company owner, he understands all of the requirements for building great products. He built from the ground up and sold four technology companies: Streamtheworld, GenerationFlash, MyPaymentPin and MyVirtualPaper. He then spent more than three years in the recruitment industry driving product and innovation at Workopolis, earning him deep knowledge and understanding of the recruitment industry and the need to shake things up.

Bill Kerr, Applications Architect, Oracle Corp. Bill is an Applications Architect at Oracle within the Fusion HCM Development team delivering next-generation solutions for Human Capital Management. Bill has held a Board seat in the HR-XML Consortium since 2000 and has helped edit/co-lead some of the early standards that came out of the group. He has over 25 years of software industry experience, the last 15 at Oracle. Working in the Common Architecture group, Bill represents Oracle HCM development at a number of cross-organization committees helping to define and develop the various Fusion product lines. He is also involved with development and adoption of service standards within HCM and across Fusion.

Romuald Restout, Head of Product, Lumesse. Romuald is a past President and Chairman of the HR-XML Consortium. He is currently Head of Product at Lumesse, a global talent management solutions company. He brings more than 15 years of internationally recognized success and expertise in defining strategies for human resource technologies, systems architecture and product development. Romuald has led HR-XML's Assessment and Recruiting workgroups, and was actively involved in the Competencies and Web Services Interoperability workgroups.

Mike Seidle, Director of Development - DirectEmployers Association. Mike is a career software developer and business development professional. He brings over 20 years of business and software development experience to his role of Director of Development for the DirectEmployers Association. Prior to joining DirectEmployers, Mike started ProBlog Service (a social media marketing agency), Virtual Payment Systems (a merchant service provider), FocalPoint Consulting (a software development company) and held various sales and marketing leadership positions with Inacom/Vanstar and Expanse.

Eric Shepherd, CEO, Questionmark. Eric is one of the world's leading authorities on assessment technology. As President and CEO of Questionmark, he leads the organization in producing groundbreaking technologies for authoring, delivering and reporting on tests, exams and surveys. He has championed the use of computerized assessments as tools for encouraging and improving the learning process. Eric was instrumental in the development of the Question and Test Interoperability standard and served as the first chairman of the Association of Test Publishers' (ATP) European Division when it was started in 2006. He blogs at http://blog.eric.info.

Paul Storfer, Director, Talent Frameworks, PDI Ninth House. Paul is a seasoned business executive with a rare combination of business, operational, technology, and human resources expertise. He has served on the Board of HR-XML for 8 years. Paul is an acknowledged expert in the development and use of competencies with a broad range of clients in both public and private sector organizations. Mr. Storfer chaired the Competencies and Performance Management Workgroup for HR-XML and has been one of the leaders driving the new competency standard. He is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and has been a member of the adjunct faculty of the American Management Association's Management Course for Presidents.

Ingolf Teetz, CTO, milch&zucker. Ingolf is founder and Chief Technical Officer for milch&zucker, a provider of e-recruitment and recruitment marketing solutions, with offices in Bad Nauheim and Hamburg, Germany. Along with managing the operational business within the company, he is mainly responsible for developing milch&zuckers's software BeeSite and strengthening technology partnerships. Ingolf has a long-term relationship with the HR-XML Consortium, including his role on the HR-XML Board of Directors and representing the HR-XML Consortium at International industry events.

The HR-XML Consortium is the only independent, non-profit, volunteer-led organization dedicated to the development and promotion of HR data interoperability. HR-XML standards constitute a broadly adopted framework for integrating a wide range of platforms and applications throughout the HR technology ecosystem. For more information, visit http://www.hr-xml.org.

