Disabled Veterans National Foundation Announces Development of Next Employment Webinar, Calls for Veterans to Take Survey

DVNF is actively pursuing relevant topics to veterans' employment needs and is asking that any veteran who is looking for work, or has input on the most significant challenges on finding a job, to take the organization's survey.

The Disabled Veterans National Foundation (http://www.dvnf.org ), a non-profit veterans service organization that focuses on helping men and women who serve and return home wounded or sick after defending our safety and our freedom, announces that the next veterans employment webinar is being developed. The webinar program is a free resource to veterans and veterans' representatives that offers helpful advice on how a veteran can use his or her unique skills to secure gainful employment.

DVNF is also calling on all veterans and veterans' employment representatives to take a poll on what they think the subject of the next webinar should be. The poll has five options for webinar topics: how to address PTSD or other issues on the job search, types of jobs best suited for veterans, employment benefits available to veterans after completion of service, the benefits of internships or volunteering, and which companies are hiring veterans right now.

The webinar topics will be based off of the poll results, and webinar speakers will be announced when the poll has been completed. DVNF plans to announce a date for the webinar in coming weeks.

“Employment after military service continues to be a prime focus of DVNF,” said the organization's President, Precilla Wilkewitz. “Though unemployment rates among veterans have declined, we still need to continue the progress that has been made, and DVNF looks forward to offering valuable advice to veterans in search of a job.”

The webinar will be the fifth segment in the series. The previous four webinars are archived on the DVNF website at http://www.dvnf.org/category/archived-webinars/.

To take the employment survey and to pre-register for the next webinar, visit http://www.dvnf.org/employment-webinar-survey/



