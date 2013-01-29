My Coffee Farm Announces 2013 Coffee Harvest

My Coffee Farm is excited to announce its first harvest. And, thanks to the newest coffee harvest owners, My Coffee Farm made its first donations of textbooks to the schoolchildren of Providencia de Dota, Costa Rica.

My Coffee Farm, a Seattle, Washington-based company, is proud to announce its first coffee bean harvest and its initial donations of textbooks to the schoolchildren of Providencia de Dota.

My Coffee Farm allows individuals to bring their passion for coffee to new heights through ownership of their own coffee harvest, while positively impacting the lives of workers and the community connected to their harvest.

Through a unique program, My Coffee Farm offers coffee lovers the opportunity to own the production of trees planted in one of the most highly regarded coffee growing regions in the world—the Dota Tarrazu region in Costa Rica.

When individuals purchase their own coffee harvest, they receive a Certificate of Ownership and their coffee is delivered in personally branded packaging that reflects their name.

With ownership, textbooks are donated, in the owner's name, to local schoolchildren who live in Providencia de Dota, a small community near the farm from which the coffee is harvested. Ownership also helps enrich the lives of workers and their families thanks to a commitment to wages and benefits for the men and women who will care for the harvest.

“We're beginning to make a tangible impact on people thanks to those who understand that they can make a real difference with their purchasing power. Eventually, we'd like to expand this program to other coffee growing communities around the world.” said Peter Mastrantuono, founder of My Coffee Farm.

My Coffee Farm has profoundly changed the coffee experience because Americans can now enjoy the unique taste that comes from a blend of great coffee, personal ownership and the satisfaction of helping make the world a little bit better--one morning cup of coffee at a time.

For more information, please visit us at http://www.mycoffeefarm.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363722.htm