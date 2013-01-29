Sovereign Luxury Travel Announce Savings of up to 45% on Exclusive Holiday Offers

The luxury holiday specialist is offering savings of up to 45% when customers book their luxury holiday by 31 January.

January can be a difficult time financially, especially for families; the dreaded post Christmas period follows a festive splurge on food and gifts, the excesses of New Year's celebrations and an early December pay day. Scrimping and saving is at the forefront of most people's minds throughout the month, and while it pays to be thrifty, the start of a new year is also a great time to consider booking the next holiday.

Not only does booking a holiday early mean having something to look forward to, but significant savings can be made. Sovereign Luxury Travel is offering customers enviable savings of up to 45% when they book their holiday by 31 January in the Sale Event. With such exceptional discounts available and a whole host of exclusive offers to choose from, customers have the opportunity to save more on luxury; perhaps even with a little left over to spend on luxuries around the hotels and resorts.

Egypt is the perfect destination for some spring sunshine with typically warm temperatures throughout the early months of the year, and the Four Seasons Resort in Sharm el Sheikh is a great place to experience the favourable climate. Sovereign customers can stay here for seven nights in April on a bed and breakfast basis from just £1,199 per person. This offer includes a complimentary room upgrade and a £150 Sale Event Discount, exclusive only to Sovereign customers, plus a Free Night and an Online Booking Discount. This represents a saving of up to £902, which means there's more to spend at the selection of exquisite restaurants or on relaxing treatments at the resort's spa. Offer includes complimentary UK airport lounge passes and private resort transfers. Flights depart on 19 April 2013 from London Gatwick.

Cyprus is an island steeped in ancient mythology, meaning culture vultures will be in their element here. Of course if relaxing and enjoying the sun from the comforts of your luxury hotel is the priority, then the five star Hotel Almyra is ideal. Enjoy seven nights here on a full board basis from just £625 per person. Be pampered with a complimentary €50 Spa Credit to use in the hotel and a £150 Sale Event Discount, exclusive only to Sovereign customers. Guests will also receive a Complimentary Full Board Upgrade and an Online Booking Discount, saving up to £1,070 per couple, which leaves a little extra for some light indulgence at Mare Nostrum Boutique, selling a range of designer clothing, shoes and jewellery. This offer includes complimentary UK airport lounge passes and private resort transfers. Flights depart on 03 March 2013 from London Gatwick.

Families are well catered for in Lanzarote, and the Princesa Yaiza Suite Hotel Resort is arguably the premier resort for parents and children, with unbeatable facilities including no less than eight outdoor pools, eight restaurants, five bars, live music and shows, sports facilities, a spa, and a range of shops. Stay here with Sovereign for seven nights on a bed and breakfast basis from just £3299 per family of four. This offer includes a Free Child Place, €100 Resort Credit (per booking), and £150 Sale Event Discount exclusive to Sovereign customers, plus a 15% Early Booking Discount and an Online Booking Discount. Book this offer and save of up to £1317 per family, which means they'll be plenty left over to treat the children to an excursion to the Timanfaya National Park, with its stunning volcanic landscape; a great day out for the whole family. Flights depart from Manchester on 25 August 2013.

For more on these offers as well as all the other luxurious hotels and resorts available through Sovereign, call a travel expert on 0844 415 1984 or visit the website.

