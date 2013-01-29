Today show features everything summer camp trunks and footlockers. They offer camping gear at low prices.

Everything Summer Camp, a leading online summer camp equipment retailer, was featured on The Today Show highlighting their Trunks and Footlockers. Founded in 1987, Everything Summer Camp is the home of C&N (Craig and Nancy) Footlockers, offering quality trunks in four different sizes and 10 different colors.

The Today show featured several trunks and footlockers from Everything Summer Camp. The trunks showcased on the show were the Happy Camper footlocker, the Undergrad footlocker and the Graduate. Made of solid Aspen plywood, these trunks are strong and made to last with their scratch-resistant finish.

As discussed on the show, campers have been purchasing Everything Summer Camp's trunks for years due to their usability and durability. These trunks have been a bestselling product on the Everything Summer Camp website since the company first launched.

The Happy Camper Trunk is a favorite among customers and is available in 19 different colors to choose from. Made of 100% solid Aspen plywood, steel enforced boarders and a scratch resistant baked enamel finish, this trunk is strong and durable.

At 3.8 cubic feet of storage this is a popular size among customers. With a large selection of personalization choices such as colors, interior liners, glide & go trays and more, each camper can express themselves through these accessories. All trunks available with personalized lid skinz that can feature the child's name.

Made in the U.S.A., the Happy Camper trunk was featured on the Today Show and Martha Stewart. They featured one of 4 different sizes available.

“This trunk is very well constructed, roomy, easy to use, and has very nice features! The kids loved picking from all the fun colors. We loved the quality construction, the roominess, the lid that stays up without having to hold it up (or risk kid's heads getting hit), the clever and useful accessories, and the ability to stand/sit on the trunk. I have no doubt this trunk will hold up to countless years of camp use/abuse and still look great!” said Nick, an Everything Summer Camp customer.

Everything Summer Camp's trunks and footlockers come with a lifetime warranty. They are proud to offer email, live chat, and telephone customer service to help customers buy and personalize the perfect trunk for their needs.

About Everything Summer Camp

Excelling in essentials for summer camp since 1987, Everything Summer Camp is recommended by more camps than any other summer camp outfitter. They offer camp trunks that they manufacture in their own facility, sleeping bags, laundry bags, horse-riding gear, name labels, duffel bags, camp supplies, and more. Located in Boyd, WI, Everything Summer Camp is ready year-round to provide its customers with great product and outstanding customer service. To learn about Everything Summer Camp's footlockers, accessories, and other products, please visit http://www.everythingsummercamp.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebtrunks-footlockers/everything-summer-camp/prweb10362126.htm