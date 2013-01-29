Fast Development Solutions Announced Today the Launch of History News App

History News App for iPhone that allows tracking news from the previous years and major events that occurred on this day in history is finally available on the App Store.

Now it has become easier to track the news from the past – with a help of History News app people can track the news coming from all over the world from more than 100 of the world's best-known publishers and online newspapers including Forbes, Reuters, USA Today, Mashable and others. So far the app allows tracking news back to January 1993 when the newspapers started appearing in the Internet space.

Additionally, the app allows checking the major events and occasions that happened on this day in history. These events are historical facts about politics, military, sport, inventions, and other aspects of our life that might be interesting to know about.

For example, users can check what online newspapers were writing about the Olympic Games on the 29th of January 2008 or they can find out that one day earlier, on January 28, in 1813 Jane Austen published one of her magnificent novels "Pride and Prejudice".

The app is aimed at people looking either for particular articles from the previous months and years or for general news that happened on a specific day or period of time. With easy-to-use controls and share functions, a user can enjoy the reading interesting news articles and share them with friends.

The app is developed for iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad devices, it requires iOS 6 and is optimized for iPhone 5.

Pricing and Availability:

History News app is available on the App Store worldwide in English language, and it is for free. However, the free version has a limit on the number of searches per day, which can be increased by upgrading the account.

The app was developed by Fast Development Solutions, a mobile application developer studio that combines advantages and experience of a larger company while still maintaining the culture of a small boutique firm.

