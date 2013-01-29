Cupid Shops Smart for Affordable Valentine's Day Gifts

The Swiss Colony introduces a new fresh flower collection in time for Valentine's Day and special Spring occasions. http://www.swisscolony.com

This year, cupids will get rave reviews when they surprise their sweeties with hand-decorated chocolates and flowers from one source - The Swiss Colony (http://www.swisscolony.com). New from America's Holiday Bakery are beautiful and fragrant bouquets displayed in a glass vase. Pair the flowers with any delight chosen from a huge selection of chocolates, candy and Valentine's Day-themed desserts - and it will be a gift to remember.

Four flower bouquets include: Stargazer Lily Bouquets in either white or pink ($49.95 - $59.95 plus shipping), along with vibrant colors in the Orange Gerbera Daisy or Daisy Dazzler Bouquets (both $39.95 plus shipping).

“Chocolates and flowers always top Valentine's Day gift lists,” says Becky Henke, VP of Food at The Swiss Colony. “We're already a go-to source for amazing chocolates and themed desserts, so it was a natural fit to add flowers to our gifting line up.”

In addition to the floral selections, other new Valentine's Day gifts include:

-Personalized Oval Pendant & Chocolate ($34.95); Dazzle her with a sparkling cubic zirconia necklace in goldtone or silvertone engraved with her name or nickname. Each necklace comes with a pretty pink tin featuring a variety of Swiss Colony's most famous chocolates.

-Plump Heart Petits Fours ($18.95); Love is in the air with handcrafted layers of cake, vanilla creme plus strawberry jam topped with plump red frosting hearts.

-Teddy Bear Meltaways ($24.95); Show affection by gifting chocolate teddies holding a red heart - each has a luscious meltaway chocolate center.

-Chocolatey Almond Bark ($19.95); If sweet and salty makes him swoon, then order a 14-oz. tin filled with silky milk chocolate bark with bits of roasted, salted almonds.

-Lady Pup with Chocolates ($18.95); Valentines of all ages will adore this dog-gone cute plush toy with red, foil wrapped chocolate hearts.

Gifts from Swiss Colony's midwestern candy kitchen are thoughtful because each are handcrafted in small batches for the best-tasting confections and desserts.

About The Swiss Colony

The Swiss Colony is a family-owned Wisconsin company that has been creating food gifts for more than 87 years. The company insists on the highest quality ingredients for a large selection of festively packaged gifts for every occasion. Exclusive recipes developed by European Master Bakers and hand-decorated novelties like no other are just two of the reasons customers include The Swiss colony as part of their holiday traditions year after year.

