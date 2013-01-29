Secret Valentine Service Offered by Hal Martin's Watch & Jewelry Co.

The return of the “Secret Valentine” service gives Hal Martin's customers the option of composing their own message or sending the gift completely anonymously by not having any name or message.

The luxury watch retailer Hal Martin's Watch & Jewelry Co. is now offering customers the chance to light up their love lives this Valentine's Day with watches for men, custom design ladies jewelry, and a range of new products.

A fine watch is perfect for expressing her feelings, securing their relationship and to give him a token of her love that he can wear anytime, anywhere. The tradition is that the man gives the lady in his life a beautiful gift of jewelry for Valentine's Day, yet not the case anymore.

"Men are no longer the only one's giving the jewelry on Valentine's Day. Women and men are equals in the work place and in relationships and we all make our own decisions. Now shop savvy women are making this message clear buy giving the man in their life a fine pre-owned Swiss watch on Valentine's Day," says Hal Martin, owner and CEO of Hal Martin's.

Additionally customers looking for a Valentines gift that doesn't break the bank, need look no further than the watch and jewelry accessories being offered by Hal Martin's. These range from gifts such as jewelry boxes and watch winders to having their watches and jewelry polished and cleaned for Valentine's Day.

“There is nothing like having an old watch or ring repaired or polished up that your loved one once adored, then giving it back to them on Valentine's Day and bring back a special memory for them,'” says Hal Martin.

This Valentine's Day also sees the return of the “Secret Valentine” service giving Hal Martin's customers the option of composing their own message or sending the gift completely anonymously by not having any name or message. Secret Valentine is a fun way to bring a little extra excitement to Valentine's Day.

Hal Martin's Watch & Jewelry Co. has been buying watches for over 40 years and has one of the largest selections of pre-owned Rolex Watches in the country.

