Harris Teeter Donates $2,000 Lottery Incentive to Local Schools

Donation Made in Partnership with North Carolina Education Lottery

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2013

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Cotswold Mall Harris Teeter

112 S. Sharon Amity

Charlotte, N.C. 28211

Live shots are welcomed!

Feb. 5, 2013, Harris Teeter Store Director Brian Reid will present two local schools each with a $1,000 check to support their commitment to educational programs. The organizations, receiving the donations are: Saint Gabriel Catholic School and Cotswold Elementary School. These donations are made possible by the North Carolina Education Lottery and are in addition to the dollars the schools receive from Harris Teeter through their active participation in the company's Together in Education program.

Harris Teeter Together in Education, similar to the North Carolina Education Lottery, raises money for education initiatives to boost returns for education throughout North Carolina. The North Carolina Education Lottery provides incentive payments to retailers who sell winning jackpot tickets in the Carolina Cash 5 game. Harris Teeter has chosen to donate its incentive awards back to local schools. This most recent $2,000 incentive award comes from a winning Carolina Cash 5 ticket which was sold the Cotswold Mall Harris Teeter in January.

“Harris Teeter is proud to reinforce its commitment to education by donating its incentive payment to these schools,” said Danna Jones, communication specialist for Harris Teeter.

“We are always excited by this opportunity as it gives us the chance to continue to show our commitment to the community and schools by donating the money back to one of our Together in Education partners,” added Jones.

Harris Teeter rolled out lottery ticket sales in its North Carolina stores starting in fall 2010 after successful implementation at five initial locations. In addition to the funds raised for education, the new technology provided by the North Carolina Education Lottery machines led the company to move forward and make the service available to its shoppers. The machines will not accept money or dispense tickets until the buyer scans a driver's license or state-issued identification card to verify appropriate age to purchase a lottery ticket.

Since March 2006, the N.C. Education Lottery has raised more than $2.58 billion for education programs in the state. Harris Teeter received the $2,000 incentive payment for selling the winning ticket for the Big Winner Carolina Cash 5 drawing in January 2012. Carolina Cash 5 is played only in North Carolina, and drawings are held every night at 11:22 p.m. Tickets cost $1.

To learn more about the North Carolina Education Lottery and Harris Teeter, visit http://www.nc-educationlottery.org and http://www.harristeeter.com.

About Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter Inc., with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Harris Teeter Supermarkets, Inc. HTSI. Harris Teeter is the 24th largest supermarket in the U.S. with 2012 sales of $4.54 billion. The regional grocery chain employs approximately 25,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

