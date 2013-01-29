ParkCaLicense.com Is a Low-Cost Alternative for Inactive California Real Estate Agents

Brokerage service assists California real estate license holders who wish to maintain licenses while inactive, includes launch of new website ParkCaLicense.com

ParkCaLicense.com offers a holding service for California real estate license holders. The brokerage service warehouses the license so the license can remain active. The service is for agents who wish to maintain their license, but are not currently active in the real estate industry.

ParkCaLicense.com allows the licensee to park their license, hold it active, and earn referral commission while remaining inactive. Advantages of this service include no monthly fees or board dues. ParkCaLicense.com clients are also able to earn commission from referral fees through the service.

Obtaining a real estate license requires a considerable investment of time and money. However, the license can expire if not used within two years, and all license rights then lapse.

After obtaining a license, an agent may wish to stop working in the real estate industry for various reasons. He or she may wish to transition into another industry or pursue other interests. The licensee may be busy with issues of work, retirement, health, or family. New licensees may not feel ready to launch a career in real estate yet. The service allows the licensee to take time off while maintaining the original investment that went into earning the license.

ParkCaLicense.com was started by CA resident and licensed real estate broker, who saw the need for the service. “Many of our clients want to keep their license after investing so much of their time and money into it. Circumstances may change, but this service allows clients to keep their options open,” he explains.

“Our mission is to provide a low-cost alternative to California real estate agents who are transitioning in or out of the real estate market, but want to maintain their real estate license,” he continues. “This gives the freedom to return to real estate when the opportunity presents itself.”

