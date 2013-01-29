Cetrom Reports Successful 2012 for Cloud Computing Services

Cloud management pioneer reinvests to support growth, secures Microsoft Competency and praises, weathers storms with no interruptions, and receives industry accolades.

Cetrom Information Technology, Inc. (Cetrom), a Cloud Computing pioneer and a leader in custom Cloud Management for global SMBs, today announced a successful 2012 for its Cloud Computing services. With a growing customer base, new staff, increasing revenue, and numerous industry accolades, Cetrom again reinvested—nearly half a million dollars in 2012—into Cloud development to support further expansion and continue to ensure its zero downtime promise and perfect track record.

The fanatical attention that Cetrom devotes to advancing its custom and hybrid Cloud Computing services is validated by the fact that the company experienced no interruptions throughout both the violent Mid-Atlantic storms of July and Hurricane Sandy in late October. Cetrom was also recognized through numerous industry awards including being named an Inc.500I5000 company and SmartCEO 100 Best-Run Company in Greater Washington. The company was included on CRN's Next-Gen 250, SmartCEO's Future 50, and Nine Lives Media's Talkin' Cloud 100 lists; and awarded Cloud Computing magazine's Cloud Computing Excellence Award.

Cetrom continued to add new customers throughout the year, most notably The Travel Team, a leading travel management company, and was ranked in the top five percent of all Microsoft Partners for customer satisfaction. This honor was complemented by the company's second Microsoft Gold Competency, which it secured for best-in-class expertise in hosting.

“As the Cloud gained acceptance in 2012, Cetrom powered forward with continued year-over-year double-digit growth in revenue,” said Christopher Stark, CEO, Cetrom. “I'm thrilled to see the positive impact that our Cloud Computing solutions are making on the success of our clients. Furthermore, I stand by my commitment to continue to reinvest in Cetrom so we will be ahead of the innovation curve and continue to provide our customers with top-notch products and services.”

Cetrom's custom Cloud Computing services provide small and mid-sized businesses with a unique combination of enterprise-class hosting and white-glove services, creating an all-in-one technology solution. With a 99.9 percent uptime guarantee, Cetrom's highly secure Cloud management solutions provide flexible mobile workforce capabilities and the highest level of IT support services to its clients through a front-line customer support staff of senior-level, certified engineers.

