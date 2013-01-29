XendApp - the Alternative that Replaces SMS and Makes Email Obsolete

XendApp is a messaging gateway which can deliver messages from a computer to a device (phone/tablet). XendApp combines the best features of SMS and Email. After months of testing the XendApp service went live last Monday and is now open for free registration and sending.

XendApp is a messaging gateway which can deliver messages from a computer to a device (phone/tablet). XendApp combines the best features of SMS and Email:

No high costs per message (currently free)

Instant popup delivery

No limit on message size

Multiple content types (text,HTML)

Message encryption

Statistics (device, channel and message)

Carriers threatened as XendApp replaces the need for SMS

By delivering message directly a phone the XendApp service provides a threat to existing carriers in many ways. High costs for SMS delivery are now history. Senders are also able to control content type and encryption of the actual message.

Features of the service



get notified directly to any phone or device

get rid of high cost SMS services

send longer messages than SMS supports and with more advanced content

automate sending of important information

deliver messages to a group of people

Typical use cases

XendApp is great for those who want to send automated or scheduled messages. The messages could contain vital information from IT-department, statistics for a sales department or instructions for a private group. The ways of using XendApp are unlimited.

Modern, flexible API - application programming interface

XendApp offers a wide range of web services and REST support with either XML or JSON delivery. With the help of the powerful API the users will easily be able to integrate sending from their websites and applications.

How does it work?

XendApp combines push notifications technology with an advanced service backend. The sender can choose to send from the home page or through the online programming interface. The message is sent through notification services like APNS (Apple Push Notification Service) and CD2M (Google Push Notification Service). With the help of a Client App for each operating system and a stable online service messages can be sent, received and tracked. Users will get online, real time statistics on target devices, messages read etc.

Device support

XendApp currently support Android devices (phones and tablets) and iOS devices (iPhone/iPad). Soon, XendApp will release the app for Windows Phone 8.

XendApp automation partner - VisualCron.

XendApp has partnered with the automation tool and task scheduler VisualCron for Windows. VisualCron provides advanced automation for its clients. Now, with the help of XendApp, the clients can get notified directly to their phone with information like;

how did my Task perform - did it succeed or fail?

what output or error message did my Task produce?

how did my Task perform - did it succeed or fail?

what output or error message did my Task produce?

Delivering this information directly a phone will help VisualCron's customers to stay up to date with the latest notifications from their Tasks and act upon result.

Try the service for free

Go to http://xendapp.com to sign up an test the service.

Contact

For more information please visit our web site http://xendapp.com or email info@xendapp.com

Key words

alertrocket,urbanairship

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10357437.htm