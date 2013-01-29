MT4 for Mac Now Available with CaesarTrade FX-CFD

Through the use of Cloud Servers, Mac users can now use a full version of the MT4 on their desktop or mobile or tablet.

Mac and Apple users do not always have the ability to use the most popular trading software like the MT4. Most developers are now focusing on Mobile apps which have limited functionality compared to the full version. Through the use of Cloud Servers, Mac and Apple Forex traders can now use the full power of the MT4 by trading with http://www.caesartrade.com/apple-smart-phone-mobile-mt4.

"A fellow forex broker of a leading name called me and asked how this is possible," explains Eric Harbor, ceo, CaesarTrade FX-CFD "Replied that the Cloud hosting is not just for EA and Robots, but should be used for traders who require the full power of a great trading platform, the MT4."

Company Information:

CaesarTrade FX - CFD was created for all kinds of traders. Everything that we offer has the trader in mind from saving time and money through personalized account settings, 24 hr access, every Currency Pair along with CFDs that cover Precious Metals, Energy, Commodities, Livestock, Softs, Global Indexes, and Stocks Worldwide - From the US to Europe to India.

For more information on forex trading and trading with a Mac, please visit: http://www.caesartrade.com/apple-smart-phone-mobile-mt4

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebmac-mt4-metatrader-apple/caesartrade-fx-cfd/prweb10371934.htm