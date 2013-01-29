ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

MT4 for Mac Now Available with CaesarTrade FX-CFD

by Benzinga Staff
January 29, 2013 3:23 AM | 1 min read

Through the use of Cloud Servers, Mac users can now use a full version of the MT4 on their desktop or mobile or tablet.

Dayton, OH (PRWEB) January 29, 2013

Mac and Apple users do not always have the ability to use the most popular trading software like the MT4. Most developers are now focusing on Mobile apps which have limited functionality compared to the full version. Through the use of Cloud Servers, Mac and Apple Forex traders can now use the full power of the MT4 by trading with http://www.caesartrade.com/apple-smart-phone-mobile-mt4.

"A fellow forex broker of a leading name called me and asked how this is possible," explains Eric Harbor, ceo, CaesarTrade FX-CFD "Replied that the Cloud hosting is not just for EA and Robots, but should be used for traders who require the full power of a great trading platform, the MT4."

Company Information:
CaesarTrade FX - CFD was created for all kinds of traders. Everything that we offer has the trader in mind from saving time and money through personalized account settings, 24 hr access, every Currency Pair along with CFDs that cover Precious Metals, Energy, Commodities, Livestock, Softs, Global Indexes, and Stocks Worldwide - From the US to Europe to India.

For more information on forex trading and trading with a Mac, please visit: http://www.caesartrade.com/apple-smart-phone-mobile-mt4

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebmac-mt4-metatrader-apple/caesartrade-fx-cfd/prweb10371934.htm

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: