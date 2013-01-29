Why Get an Islamic Finance Certification From Ethica Institute of Islamic Finance?

From January 28th to 30th Ethica Institute of Islamic Finance is running a 20% discount in celebration of their newly launched Advanced CIFE in Islamic Accounting. Practical knowledge backed by a globally recognized certificate is the impetus driving many professionals to get an Islamic finance certification from the Dubai-based institute.

When two people apply for the same Islamic banking job, it's the one who knows the products and has the certification to back it up who usually lands it. Such is the impetus driving many professionals to get an Islamic finance certification from the Ethica Institute of Islamic Finance.

And while Islamic finance slows alongside the rest of the world economy, it makes up for it by spreading to new countries. Even so, it is still a hirer's market: HR has their pick of which candidates will make the best bankers. And more often than not it's the ones who know Islamic finance products already – the ones who know the practical application of the structures – that impress in the interviews.

While most universities prepare students with strong theoretical knowledge of Islamic finance, one Dubai-based institute has bet the farm that people don't want more theory: what they want is “how does Islamic banking actually get done inside the bank.” Ethica Institute of Islamic Finance, now the most heavily-enrolled program in the industry, boasts over 20,000 paying professionals in more than 100 banks and institutions. They ask, “What is the point of getting an Islamic finance certification if you can't apply your knowledge inside a bank?”

“We want people to be able to grow their own institutions and promote interest-free finance. The first step is to get beyond theory and learn the practical side of Islamic finance.” Ethica's 4-month Certified Islamic Finance Executive (CIFE) program is the only certificate delivered 100% online, 100% AAOIFI-compliant, the Islamic finance industry's leading standard setting body.

