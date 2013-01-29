Four Seasons Financial Education Offers Pro Bono Programs for St. Louis County

Four Seasons Financial Education providing pro bono education through St. Louis County Libraries for community financial wellness.

Residents of St. Louis County are enjoying the opportunity to hear professionals from Four Seasons Financial Education as part of a community outreach for greater financial wellness. Attendees are not required to pay a fee and should not expect any sales discussion from the presenters. This program is part of Four Seasons' goal to increase awareness on the importance of financial wellness for the area.

"We do offer some programs pro bono throughout the year to community-based groups that have shrinking budgets," says Four Seasons Financial Education president, Travis Freeman. "By the end people are surprised that there is no catch," says Freeman. "It does benefit us a little through brand recognition, but the true benefit is helping the community with a topic that can be very confusing".

Four Seasons has completed numerous programs for St. Louis County Library locations since 2011. The next program is their most popular - the Financial Boot Camp - which will be held at the Daniel Boone library branch on January 29th, 2013 at 6:30pm. Attendees are asked to register by calling the library at 314-994-3300.

About Four Seasons Financial Education

Four Seasons Financial Education provides workplace financial wellness and education services to companies throughout the US to help them improve their bottom line. We take a strictly academic approach to financial education and focus on the core areas of personal finance which may help increase employee productivity and organizational performance. Securities, training and financial planning services are offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

