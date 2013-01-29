IRA Specialist from TD AmeriTrade Joins Next Generation Trust Services as Operations Manager

Administrator of Self-Directed Retirement Accounts Welcomes Matthew Zidow to its Growing Staff. Matthew Zidow, former manager of thinkorswim, Inc. by TD AmeriTrade, has joined Next Generation Trust Services, LLC as its operations manager.

Matthew Zidow, former manager of thinkorswim, Inc. by TD AmeriTrade, has joined Next Generation Trust Services, LLC as its operations manager. He brings his experience in financial operations, futures, team supervision, and retirement account processing and paperwork management to bear on his work with Next Generation Trust, a third-party administrator of self-directed retirement accounts.

Zidow worked with thinkorswim, an elite-level trading platform for options, trade equities, futures, and the foreign exchange market from its early startup days through its acquisition and incorporation as a TD AmeriTrade division for the past six years.

“Matt is a perfect match for us at this point in our evolution,” said Jaime Raskulinecz, founder and CEO of Next Generation Trust Services. “He comes to us with proven expertise in retirement account management and IRS compliance, alternative investments such as private placements and options trading, and all aspects of operations managment. As our clientele expands—and with it, the types of nontraditional assets our clients are investing in—Matt will bring the needed operational guidance and organization to our company that will ensure more streamlined operations and excellent customer service.”

Next Generation Trust Services provides comprehensive account administration and transaction support for self-directed retirement plans, in which the account holders make all their own investment decisions. Self-direction allows for a broad array of nontraditional assets—including commodities, futures, and private placements—as well as real estate, tax liens, precious metals, loans, and much more. Next Generation Trust holds the assets and manages all the transactions for its clients to ensure transactions are done securely and in full compliance with IRS regulations.

Zidow joins the Next Generation Trust team as it prepares for its continued growth—it now manages assets of just under half a billion dollars, more than double the amount held a year ago—as well as changes coming to the retirement industry this year; these include the ending of limitations on 401(k) plan conversions from traditional to Roth 401(k)s, and the anticipated SEC approval of crowdfunding, which will enable average investors to invest in startups without the restrictions formerly placed on venture capital and private placements.

“My experience with futures and international markets, the entire range of retirement accounts, and staff supervision and development, will allow me to help Next Generation Trust reach new markets,” said Zidow. “We will continue to refine all the internal systems and procedures, to ensure each client transaction is as smooth as possible and meets government regulations.” Next Generation Trust has been steadily upgrading its office technology, website features, and customer service amenities over the past year.

