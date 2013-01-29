Lion Gold Brazil, Inc. Announces Updated Company Information, Disclosure Statement and Quarterly Report on OTCMarkets.com

Lion Gold Brazil Inc., is a Brazilian based mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing gold properties in Brazil, one of the largest gold producing countries in the world.

Lion Gold Brazil, Inc. (Pink Sheets: LGBI) announced today that it was upgraded to Current Information reporting tier on the OTC Markets Pink Sheets as of January 16, 2013.

The upgrade follows the Company's posting of a Quarterly Report, an Initial Company Information and Disclosure Report and an Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information, revised Disclosure reports and Attorney Letter with Respect to Revised Reporting all posted on the OTC News and Disclosure Service (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LGBI//quote).

"We are pleased to be able to provide our stockholders with the additional transparency of the Current Information tier," said Reuven Abraham Abergel, Chief Executive Officer. "We have always tried to keep our stockholders informed, and we believe that providing Current Information will further those efforts. We appreciate the advice of our SEC Counsel in getting this upgrade." He further stated that, "Lion Gold Brazil, Inc. will now focus on expansion of the business as it commences its focus on discovering and advancing gold properties in Brazil as a mineral exploration company, and fully expecting to begin that process during the 1st quarter of this year." Lion Gold Brazil's website is: http://www.liongoldbrazil.com

About Lion Gold Brazil, Inc.:

Lion Gold Brazil Inc., is a Brazilian based mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing gold properties. The Company is constantly looking to add highly promising projects to its asset property base, by acquiring additional leases, or by entering into Joint Venture agreements that will add to overall shareholder value.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements regarding Lion Gold Brazil, Inc. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and PTA Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

