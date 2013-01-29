Add or Sublet Data Center Capacity with New Co-Lo Co-Op from HFT Technologies LLC.

HFT Technologies' new service provides proximity co-location access to most major financial exchanges.

HFT Technologies LLC announced a new HFT “Co-Location Co-Operative”(TM) to give trading firms a single resource for adding or subletting data center capacity at major financial exchanges around the world.

“We found that some of our clients were paying for extra capacity they did not need, while others wanted to add capacity at several exchanges,” said Tony Verga, CEO, HFT Technologies. “Our new service allows financial firms to add or sublet the amount of space they need, as they need it, from each exchange.”

Currently, the new HFT Co-Lo Co-Op has space available at CME Aurora DC3, Telx 350 Cermak, eSpeed Rochelle Park, Equinix NY4 Secaucus, Equinix NY2 Secaucus, Equinix FR2 Frankfurt, NASDAQ Carteret, NYSE LIFFE Basildon and other global trading centers.

The HFT Co-Lo Co-Op rentals include the same access to real-time market data, network proximity and fully hosted solutions that are available directly from each exchange, without a commitment to a long-term contract or to a large capacity. By liquidating extra bandwidth through the new HFT Co-Lo Co-Op, firms are able to free up assets for other needs.

In addition, HFT Co-Lo Co-Op offers an affordable HFT Developers Lab at Telx 350 Cermak. With a co-located server, VPN access and development-only market data for CME, CBOT, NYMEX, COMEX, the CME-certified HFT Developers Lab is an ideal trading development platform.

Upgrade options for all HFT Technologies Co-Lo Co-Op tenants include the sub-4 microseconds Ultra Low Latency Price Feed Handler and FIX Gateway from HFT Technologies.

About HFT Technologies LLC

A leading provider of consulting, networking and technology solutions, HFT Technologies specializes in infrastructure and application development specific to algorithmic trading and market making. Additional services include global co-hosting, 24/7 server maintenance and monitoring and custom programming. For more than 15 years, our founding partners have lead the high-speed trading industry with solutions for exchange connectivity, LAN/WAN design, proximity co-location, and algorithmic trading application design and engineering.

