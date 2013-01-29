New Rockwell 16V Drill-Driver, Impact Driver Are Dynamic Duo In Home Improvement Projects

Homeowners shopping for must-have power tools should look at Rockwell's new 16V MaxLithium Drill-Driver and 16V Impact Driver. Both tools are compact, lightweight and loaded with power.

“These new 16V tools are more powerful than our 12V models and don't have the bulk associated with some 18- and 20V tools,” said Jeanne White, Rockwell® senior product manager. “They are fully-featured and highly maneuverable to get in and out of tight quarters quickly.”

When Rockwell's 16V Drill/Driver was tested against the leading major manufacturer's 12V tools, its 302 in. lbs. of torque matched or exceeded all brands. The tool on a single battery charge outperformed the majors by driving more 1-5/8 in. drywall screws into 2 in. MDF board.

Beyond features, which these tools have plenty, the batteries are free for life. Rockwell's Batteries for Life Program, available on all their cordless tools, means that once the tool is registered, the tool owner never has to purchase another battery. That's a 40 to 70 percent savings over the life of the tool, because battery replacement is expensive.

Deck building season begins soon and an impact driver is a handy tool when it comes to driving deck screws. Rockwell's 16V Impact Driver is no slouch in that category. When compared to industry leading 12V tools, it outperformed them all. Take 7/8 in. self-tapping sheet metal screw and drive them into 1 in. MDF and see how many screws the tool drives on a single charge. Winner – Rockwell. At 950 in. lbs. of torque, it squares against Dewalt's 12V impact and exceeds all other 12V impacts in torque, including Bosch, Milwaukee and Makita.

Feature-packed, the Rockwell 16V Drill/Driver has a 3/8 in. keyless, single-sleeve Jacobs® chuck and a two-speed (0-400/0-1500, no-load rpm) gearbox. The 2.75 lb. drill/driver also has an auto spindle lock, a 16-torque-setting clutch, forward/reverse button, and an LED work light that doubles as a low-battery-charge indicator when blinking. The tool's drilling capacity is 1 in. in wood and 3/8 in. in steel.

There's also a belt hook that can be mounted on either side of drill's body for handy storage. A soft-grip handle provides comfort. The tool is balanced so it stands on end when it's set down. The Rockwell 16V Drill/Driver includes two, 1.3 Ah batteries, a 30-minute charger, a double-end screwdriver bit and carrying bag.

The Rockwell 16V Impact Driver's headstock is 5.9 in., while DeWalt and Makita 12V impact drivers are 6.2- and 6.1 in., respectively. That's not a big difference until the user is working in tight quarters. Other manufacturers' headstocks are fixed at 90° to the handle, while Rockwell incorporates a slight upward pitch, which improves handling and ergonomics.

The Rockwell 16V Impact Driver has a 1/4 in. hex chuck and an all-metal gearbox for durability and long life. The 2.5 lb. tool has no-load speeds of 0-2400 rpm and 0-3000 blows-per-minute and a variable-speed switch. The built-in LED work light illuminates the work area and doubles as a low-battery-charge indicator.

The belt hook on the impact's body can be mounted on either side of the tool. The tool's soft grip handle helps minimize vibration and fatigue. The Rockwell 16V Impact Driver includes two, 1.3 Ah batteries, a 30-minute charger, a 2 in. screwdriver bit and carrying bag.

The Rockwell 16V Drill/Driver (RK2600K2, $139.99) and 16V Impact Driver (RK2611K2, $139.99) are expected to be available in February 2013 through Menards, Amazon, http://www.rockwelltools.com and other online websites, as well as regional hardware and home centers nationwide.

