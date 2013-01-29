Dallas Mavericks Ticket Deals: The Mavericks Are Making A Strong Push Towards the Playoffs, And Whiztix.com Helps Their Users Find Deals on Tickets

With less than three months to play in the regular season, the time is now for the Dallas Mavericks to make their playoff push. Whiztix.com, a ticket search engine, can help fans find the best deals to see the Mavs fight for a spot in the 2013 NBA Playoffs.

Only two weeks ago, the Dallas Mavericks were 13-23 and in the midst of a 2-13 slump. Their 12-year postseason streak looked to be in some serious jeopardy.

However, with the Dallas lineup now back to full strength, the Mavs are crawling their way back into the thick of the playoff race. Rick Carlisle's squad has been victorious in five of its last six contests to pull within three games of the eighth and final playoff spot. As Dallas continues to battle for a 13th consecutive postseason berth, Whiztix.com is the place to go to locate the best prices on Mavericks tickets.

One of the keys to the Mavericks' recent resurgence has been the contributions of Dirk Nowitzki. After missing nearly the first two months of the season with a knee injury, Dirk took a few games to get back into the flow but has now scored in double figures in every game during the month of January. At age 34, Nowitzki's game may be in decline, but the Mavericks are a much different team when their leader is on the court.

With Nowitzki missing so much time, Dallas needed someone else to pick up the slack on offense, and O.J. Mayo has done just that. Signed as an afterthought after the Mavericks missed out in the Deron Williams sweepstakes, Mayo has turned out to be one of the best bargains in last summer's free-agent class. Mayo leads the Mavs with over 18 points per game, knocking down 46% of his field goals and 43% of his attempts from beyond the arc---not a bad return from a player making about $4 million in 2012-2013.

Nowitzki and Mayo may be the Mavericks' go-to scorers, but they have a very balanced offensive attack with six players averaging double figures. Darren Collison is averaging 13 points and 5 assists per game in his first season running the point for Dallas, and Chris Kaman has been a force down low, converting 51% of his field goals. Vince Carter has filled in nicely for the departed Jason Terry to provide scoring punch off the bench, and Shawn Marion is netting nearly 11 points per game. This balanced scoring has paid its dividends for the Mavs lately, as they've put up at least 104 points in each of their last six games.

The Mavericks will look to continue their winning ways with a short road trip before they return home in February.

