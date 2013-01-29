Kidobi Expands its Preschool Content Library with New Programming from Sky Vision

Kidobi continues to add new preschool content ahead of the Kidscreen Summit in New York.

Adaptive kids' video platform Kidobi has bolstered their library with the addition of several preschool series from UK distributor Sky Vision. In the deal announced today, Kidobi will stream Sky Vision content to their premium subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.

The series will become available on kidobi.com in the coming weeks and include Castle Farm (25 x 5'), City of Friends (52 x 10'), Hana's Helpline (26 x 10'), Happy Valley (52 x 5'), The Music Makers (26 x5'), and the multi-award winning series Jakers (52 x 30').

“We're very excited to add this fantastic slate of preschool programming to our growing library,” said Eric Sorenson, Director of Research & Content at Kidobi. “With incredible series like Jakers and City of Friends, plus Kidobi's extensive tools for parents, we're able to offer preschoolers and their families an unparalleled online experience.”

Kidobi's online library features thousands of videos from dozens of top producers and distributors from around the world. The service helps parents make screen time count for their kids by creating a personalized learning channel for each viewer. An extensive suite of parental controls allow parents to influence their child's programming while ensuring that the content meets their child's evolving needs. The service is available online at http://www.kidobi.com, as well as in Apple's App Store and Google Play.

About Kidobi:

Kidobi is a new, online preschool destination that is on a mission to make screen time count. Kidobi creates tailor-made video playlists based on a child's age, interests and skills, adapting to each child's skill level and preferences using technology developed with educators and child development experts.

Designed to help busy parents ensure their child gets the right content at the right time, Kidobi gives parents peace of mind with a personalized learning channel for their child. For more information please visit http://www.kidobi.com.

About Sky Vision:

Sky Vision is the global distribution arm of UK broadcaster, BSkyB. Delivering multi-platform entertainment, Sky Vision brings content to life for audiences around the world. It offers a boutique-style approach for all content providers to deliver a globally-managed distribution service.

