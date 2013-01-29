W2 and 1099 File Last Minute Solution: EzW2 Software Added New White Paper Printing Feature

New edition of EzW2 Software eliminates the need to pre-print tax forms for W2 and 1099 form recipient copies. Last minute users that need to get tax form ready before Jan 31 can download ezW2 and try the new hite paper printing feature at http://www.halfpricesoft.com.

January 31st W2 and 1099 recipient filing deadline is fast approaching. Last minute users who are seeking for a faster and easier to prepare tax forms can try out the latest ezW2 software from Halfpricesoft.com for this 2013 tax season. This W2 and 1099-misc software was updated with new white paper printing feature and other feature to speeds up the tax form filing.



EzW2 2012 can print all W-2 and W-3 forms on white paper to cut cost on pre-printed forms. And the black and white substitute forms of W-2 Copy A and W-3 are SSA-approved.

EzW2 2012 can print 1099 recipient and payer copies on white paper. (Since IRs does not certify the black and white substitute forms, users still need the red forms for IRS copy A and W-3.)

EzW2 supports the optional PDF and E-File. For users who want to go green with the paper saving Efile feature, no pre-printed forms is needed to file W2 and 1099.

EzW2 can import recipient W2 and 1099 data from the external file to saving typing time.

“Halfpricesoft.com is always looking for ways to improve our products and help customers file W2 1099 tax forms easily,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “Adding the ability to print form on white paper is one more step in that direction, as are other recently added features, like form-level ‘Help' buttons and electronic distribution and filing.”

ezW2 softwar e is designed for small business owners, non-profits and HR managers. Since it can support unlimited company accounts, recipients and forms with one flat rate, many CPAs and tax preparers like this software too. New users can sample this software risk free before purchasing at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp with no cost and no obligation. New customers can sample ezW2 version from Year 2007 version to current.

Designed with simplicity in mind, ezW2 is easy, flexible and reliable. Halfpricesoft.com developing team hopes this tax software is user-friendly and straight-forward for the new users who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how. Halfpricesoft.com added help buttons to the display of each form, indicated by a question mark icon next to elements on a form, for the 2012 edition of ezW2. When users click on a help button, a window opens on the computer screen to display answers to the most common questions about the particular form element.

Priced from $39, ezW2 is affordable for any business. Other tax software from Halfpricesoft.com include ez1099 and ezW2Correction.

New customers can make sure ezW2 meets their needs by trying the software risk free. To start the free test drive and learn more about the free offers, please visit: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.

