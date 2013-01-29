The Real Tooth Fairy Brings a Magical Valentine's Day World to Girls

The Royal Council of the Real Fairyland announced today the revealing of all new site features just in time for the Valentine's Day holiday. Their interactive website - http://www.therealtoothfairies.com - has just added new festive holiday dress-up outfits, Dancing Hearts Furniture, Rockin' Heart Pillows, Flying Heart Parachute Pets and more.

“The Tooth Fairy doesn't just bring surprises for a lost tooth,” says Marilyn Bollinger, President of The Real Tooth Fairies. “She brings fairy magic to all the events in a girl's life – including Valentine's Day.” In the world of the Real Tooth Fairies, every girl can spend endless hours in imaginative play. Girls – or Earthies as they are called by the Tooth Fairies – are busy now adorning their castle hotel rooms with fun holiday decorations like Very Valentine Floating Beds, Valentine Water Slides and Showering Hearts Spa Tubs.

Add to that the fun of endless creative dress-up play with a girl's avatar in a wide array of new holiday costumes, and you have a formula for entertainment that girls love. Earthie girls are delighted with glistening glamour fashions like the Red Ruffle Heart Dress, the Hearts 'n' Lace Evening Gown, the Hearts-to-You Purse and the Happy Hearts PJ's.

“Valentine's Day is the perfect holiday for the Tooth Fairy,” says Bollinger. “The Tooth Fairy stands for love and giving. She's the one children count on to bring a magical gift amidst the apprehension of losing a tooth. And she's the one who counts the kind acts that millions of children are doing at the Tooth Fairy's online Every Kindness Counts program.” More information about the very popular award-winning kindness program and Kindness Kits can be found at -

https://shop.therealtoothfairies.com/index.php?p=catalog&parent=33&pg=1

Earthie girls love to send Valentine presents to their online friends. All a girl has to do is go to Surprises Central - the gift giving place in Real Fairyland - where she picks a present to send to another Earthie girl. “Imagine the excitement of seeing your present icon jiggle, signaling that someone has sent you a present,” says Bollinger. “You go to your Presents Page, see the gift all wrapped in fairy bows and you open it. It could be a Valentine decorated floating bed for your castle hotel room. Or it can be a Dancing Heart Chandelier or a Rockin' Heart Pillow. Whatever it is, it's sure to bring lots of love and fun to someone.”

But the magic doesn't stop online. In keeping with the true interactive nature of the The Real Fairyland website, Earthie girls in the real world might receive personalized Valentine's Day letters from their Tooth Fairy (with the help of their parents) under their real world pillows. They could also receive fun holiday Valentine's Day Gifts like My Grateful Heart®, a satin heart jewelry box in which a girl places written cards of things for which she is grateful. Everything special for young girls can be found at at The Real Tooth Fairies Magic Street Shops at https://shop.therealtoothfairies.com/.

About The Real Tooth Fairies

The Real Tooth Fairies are represented to Earthies by the Royal Council of the Real Fairyland, LLC, an entertainment company dedicated to the production of excellence in programming and interactive media, tied to consumer products that inspire imagination, foster creativity, and encourage children to spread kindness and change the world. The Real Tooth Fairies focus on character building through positive role models, the 20 Lost Tooth Virtues, and Every Kindness Counts. In addition, a school kindness program involves students in a two week program wherein kids are heroes for kindness in their family, school, and community while supporting a global charity.

Marilyn Bollinger, president of The Real Tooth Fairies, is the author of 30 Disney books and has consulted for LeapFrog, Fisher-Price and other top children's companies. As a licensed clinical social worker, she practices family and children's therapy and is leader of parenting workshops. And of course, she's honored to be the Earth's ambassador to all things Real Fairyland, where Love is Magic and Every Kindness Counts!

Learn about the Real Tooth Fairies at http://www.TheRealToothFairies.com/guest-services/about-us. Girls can Get Matched to their Tooth Fairy at http://www.TheRealToothFairies.com/registration.

For a Guide & Gift for parents to get a free Personalized Tooth Fairy Letter go to http://www.ToothFairyForParents.com. To spread Kindness in your family today go to http://www.therealtoothfairies.com/kindness.

