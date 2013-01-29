Finlay Management Named Property Manager For Amarillo, TX Complex

Multifamily property management company adds 141-unit apartment community to its portfolio as it expands its services throughout Texas, Florida and the Southeast.

RJF-S.Western LLC has named Jacksonville, FL- based Finlay Management, Inc. property manager for The Granite at Olsen Park. Previously known as Heritage House Apartments, the 141-unit community was renamed as part of the takeover and rebranding program. Visitors will recognize the distinctive Granite logo that The Granite at Olsen Park now shares with its sister communities throughout Texas, South Carolina, and Florida, all of which are managed by Finlay.

The Granite at Olsen Park enjoys a central location at 3318 S. Western Street, with easy access to highways I-40 and I-27. With over 15 distinct floor plans, the community offers a plan for every lifestyle, including flats and townhomes with amenities such as patios, bay windows, fireplaces and even private yards. The various floor plans can be viewed at http://www.thegraniteatolsenpark.com.

According to Christopher Finlay, president of Finlay Management, Inc., the property will soon undergo renovations and enhancements to upgrade the residential units and amenities. Says Finlay, “This has always been a very popular community with loyal residents. The central location makes this an exceptionally convenient place to live. With some modernization and our professional management, it will also be best place to live.”

Finlay Management also manages the TownParc at Amarillo Apartments on Woodward Avenue. Says Finlay, “TownParc has been a tremendous success, and we hope to duplicate our TownParc results at The Granite. We look forward to expanding our presence in Amarillo and increasing our commitment to this vibrant city.”

Finlay Management, Inc., is a multifamily property management firm with a thirty-year history in market-rate/luxury apartments, affordable housing, and senior living. With offices in Texas and Florida, it focuses on fee management throughout Florida, Texas and the Southeast. An Accredited Management Organization (AMO) ®, the company is actively expanding and seeking third-party management opportunities. For more information, visit http://www.finlaymanagement.com.

