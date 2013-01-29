Free Tours by Foot's New Website Facilitates Researching Tours and Making Reservations

Find Walking, Biking, Bus, and Food Tours in Several U.S. and European Cities All in One Location

When visiting several U.S. or European cities or if getting acquainted with your own, the new Free Tours By Foot website helps you find the city of your choice and the tour that fits into your schedule and budget. The “name your own price” tours offered by the professional and talented tour guides of Free Tours by Foot are easily located on the new website. This system now provides information or reservations in just a click or two.

Free Tours by Foot offers walking, bike, bus and food tours in many cities along the East Coast of the United States, and in London and Berlin. The now international company provides tours for everyone's budget. The talented, professional tour guides offer an experience of each city, not just the history but also the culture of the area throughout the ages. These tours provide a living theater experience.

Because there is no up-front charge, guides put forth their best effort to provide participants with an enjoyable, enlightening, and interesting experience. At the end of the tour, participants may show their appreciation with a tip (gratuity). If attendees feel the tour was not worth a tip, the tour is free.

To access the website, visit http://www.freetoursbyfoot.com and find a tour that is interesting to you and your family.

Free Tours by Foot was founded in 2006 in Washington, D.C. by three tour guides; each of whom had recently traveled to several cities in Europe and experienced free, tip-supported walking tours. All three were struck by the quality and enthusiasm the guides had for the cities and guests. Free Tours by Foot now operates in Washington, DC, New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, New Orleans, Charleston, London and Berlin.

For Information Contact:

Stephen Pickhardt

347-576-0394

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10371719.htm