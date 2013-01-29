Windows Group Policy Management Leader SDM Software Announces Major Update to its GPO Exporter Product

SDM Software Offers New Features to Improve Analysis and Reporting of Group Policy Environments

SDM Software Inc. is a San Anselmo, CA based software company that specializes in developing applications to help customers leverage the capabilities of Windows Group Policy technology. One of the most popular products the company has launched is the GPO Exporter, Group Policy Exporter tool, which fills a critical gap left by Microsoft in its enterprise networking flagship products, Windows Server and Active Directory.

GPO Exporter allows Windows network administrators to organize and analyze the data they need to make decisions to enhance the performance and security of their Windows desktops and servers, using group policy objects (GPOs). Thousands of system administrators around the world have already been using GPO Exporter to manage their existing Group Policy Management platform. They also use the tool for saving and reporting data and changing settings across multiple domains.

SDM announced that they are launching a new version of their popular group policy exporter tool. SDM Software developers have made several key changes that make exporting and analyzing data more convenient for their customers.

SDM Software Founder & CTO Darren Mar-Elia said that SDM is proud of how well the GPO Exporter has been received by customers using Group Policy. However, SDM has introduced new features that will offer other benefits to customers using the product. “This release represents a new milestone in our customer's ability to get insight and add manageability to Group Policy as a configuration management tool for Windows,” said Mar-Elia.

One of the biggest changes in the new version is the addition of the “Slow Boot and Slow Logon Reports” feature. This new feature allows administrators to report on GPOs and GPO designs that can lead to slowdowns in desktop boot and logon. These reports can help system Group Policy administrators determine the steps they need to take to improve desktop performance.

Mar-Elia also said that SDM has introduced seven other features in the version of GPO Exporter. The new features will allow administrators to save time exporting and analyzing GPO data. The features include:



A “Select last settings” option that allows users to export the same data in the same form for every report without needing to manually choosing the same set of GPOs

A “Use current export data for this report” checkbox that allows administrators to use currently exported GPO data for the basis of all reports. This feature allows users to create reports that are tailored to a specific set of data.

An improved user interface for choosing GPOs.

A new view for the GPO browse list which matches the domain's organizational unit structure.

A new “Include subdomains” checkbox that allows users to export data from both the root domain and all subdomains.

Full support for all new reports within the GPO Exporter PowerShell module.

A new x64 version that takes full advantage of x64 architecture for larger environments.

Administrators using Windows Group Policy technology are constantly looking to improve their Group Policy Management platforms. Mar-Elia is confident that the new features in GPO Exporter will help them track and analyze their data more effectively. All customers who download and install the new version of the GPO Exporter will be able to take advantage of these new features.

