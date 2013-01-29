Seventeen Kicking Coaches Have Been Selected to Coach at the National Camp Series (NCS) Super Camp VII Being Held February 16-17, 2013, in Orlando, FL

Seventeen kicking coaches have now been selected to coach at the National Camp Series (NCS) Super Camp VII, being held February 16-17, 2013, in Orlando, FL, according to kicking coach Michael Husted.

Seventeen kicking coaches have been selected to coach at the National Camp Series Super Camp (NCS) VII, one of the country's premiere kicking camps for high school kickers, punters and snappers. Super Camp VII is being held February 16-17, 2013, in Orlando, FL, according to kicking coach Michael Husted.

Husted, who founded the NCS after kicking in the NFL for 9 years, says the coaching at Super Camp continues to be the best in the country.

"The quality of instructors for our Super Camp is outstanding and continues to grow every year,” says Husted. “The NCS Network is committed to helping young athletes learn proper technique as well as to help them navigate through the recruiting process so that they can leverage their sport to get a college education.”

The kicking coaches currently selected to coach at the NCS Super Camp Super Camp VII include:

Lee McDonald of Special Teams Solutions

Charlie Titus of Special Teams Solutions

Dan Zeidman of Lifetime Kicking Academy

Eric Fritz of RealKickers

Mike Hollis of ProForm Kicking Academy

Tom Feely of Feely Athletics

Todd Covington of Todd Covington All-Star Kicking

Dan Orner of Dan Orner Kicking and Punting

Chris Husby of Special Teams Football Academy

Tim Williams of UP and Through

Craig Hentrich of Legacy Kicking

David Brader of Husted Kicking

Darren Monnett of Next Step Kicking

Nick Fleming of All American Kicking

Nolan Owen of Nolan Owen Long Snapping

Chris Shaw of KICKNATION

Clinton Greathouse KICKNATION

Husted says Super Camp VII is about great coaches, great instructions and great evaluations and he is looking forward to having all these great coaches at Super Camp VII.

"All of our NCS coaches are eager to get down to Orlando in February to help teach as well as evaluate the top kickers, punters and long snappers from all across the country and outside the US,” says Husted. "This is the only camp where high school specialists will have a chance to work with some of the best kicking coaches in the world."

Husted says that by utilizing its Kicking IndeX (KIX) Player Rating System, NCS provides an objective evaluation platform for student-athletes who want to showcase their capabilities to colleges and universities for recruiting purposes.

By sorting through over six years of historical event data, the KIX system determines a kicker's rankings by cross-referencing player data to determine how the athletes stack up against others, both presently and historically.

"The NCS levels the playing field for those who don't want to get caught up in all of the 'politics' that occurs in the kicking industry,” says Husted. “If you can kick, punt or snap, the NCS KIX system will let a young kicking specialist's skills speak for themselves. No excuses. No explanations."

