Smart Media Technologies is Proving That Home Page Pays v2 Could Soon Be the Next Big Thing Online

The numbers speak for themselves and no one can argue that Smart Media Technologies' Home Page Pays v2 might very well be the next big thing online. SMT has set a record for one of its domains and one not likely to have been seen on any other website - a true sign of things to come.

Smart Media Technologies Home Page Pays has shattered records for one of its domains but what is most interesting is that this domain has never been advertised anywhere to anyone. It has only been used for less than 2 months and has no page rank at all and according to stuffgate.com/hppvip.com it only has an Alexa ranking of 145,748. So how is it that a domain that has only been used for 2 months that has no page rank and such a low Alexa ranking have a value of over $20,000 when it has never been advertised anywhere? The answer is simple. It is the Beta Test domain for the new Home Page Pays v2.

Home Page Pays v2 will be a huge upgrade to the current version of HPP which will also have a new Social Network included as well as other Smart Communication features like Smart Mail, Smart Chirp, Smart Chat and Smart Discussions. But there are 2 things that really make HPP v2 stand out apart from all the other social networks. The first is privacy. And while every other major social network uses their users privacy as a source of revenue HPP is completely private. The other major difference is that Smart Media Technologies shares its ad revenue with its end users. These users can play games and enter daily drawings never paying any money but they actually win real cash and prizes. They also get Smart Points for referring their friends or just for being online. These Smart Points can be spent in their online rewards store to purchase everything from music downloads to electronics. Users also have the option of purchasing their own branded system to give away to others that will allow them to make money whenever those users are online even though the users are not spending any money.

This is a paradigm shift from the way everything else works online. Currently celebrities, bloggers and other online personalities are responsible for hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue for companies like Google, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. But they are never compensated for it. So they build huge lists of followers and never earn anything from these followers. With HPP v2 these same people will earn from their followers and have an exceptional system in which to brand themselves and communicate with their followers as well as automatically attract more followers with no extra effort on their part whatsoever.

So where does the money come from? The same place all the other social networks make their money: Advertising. The difference here is SMT is actually sharing 75% of that revenue with its users. So will it work? Well anyone who knows anything at all about websites can attest that any domain that is worth over $20,000 dollars in only 2 months that has never been advertised and has no page rank and an Alexa of only 145,748 is definitely going to be a game changer by far. Its value has actually gone up over $700 in the last 24 hours. But also the fact that a site used only for beta testing has reached an Alexa ranking of 145,748 in such a short time is also a sign of something huge. And when you consider that over 1 million people are currently waiting for access to HPP v2 as soon as it completes its beta testing in the next few weeks, it is more than likely that it will be listed in the top 10 websites in the world by the end of this year.

So how are the numbers so high? While up until now the most time spent on any site is on Facebook and they claim that people spend an average of 7 hours 45 minutes per month on their site. But HPP is totally different. You see when people have HPP and they are online they are always on HPP because HPP follows them wherever they go online which means they are always earning and advertisers ads are always seen. Now this is the reason the numbers on the Beta Test domain are so high and why SMT is about to become one of the Internet's biggest success stories ever told.

