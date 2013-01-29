FSX Investment Conference Presenters will have Interviews Hosted on the FSXInterlinkedTV Web Channel

Financial Services Exchange (FSX) has announced Companies Presenting at their upcoming Investment Conference to be held in Dallas, Texas from February 7-9th, 2013 will have video interviews hosted on the FSXInterlinkedTV Web Channel.

Companies presenting at the upcoming FSX Investment Conference in Dallas, Texas from February 7-9th will have the opportunity to have a professionally produced interview hosted on FSXInterlinkedTV at no extra cost to attendees (a $1,500 value). As part of their 30th Anniversary Celebration, FSX has announced many more benefits for their attendees! Judy Ensweiler, FSX Executive Director, indicated more details are available on the FSX website.

A select group of Presenting Companies at the last FSX Investment Conference held in Phoenix were interviewed for the FSXInterlinkedTV Web Channel. In the brief two month period since the creation of the web channel companies are getting additional exposure while FSX members are working to make them succeed. The Presenting Company Interviews may be watched exclusively on FSXInterlinkedTV.

Registrations received by January 31 will receive a 10% discount rate in addition to all the benefits of attending an FSX Investment Conference. Ensweiler stated that their Room Block is almost sold out adding “Hurry to register, we are almost sold out!”

“Times have changed and companies and Investors need better systems in place in order to compete. FSX and Interlinked have built a system that gives their members a distinct advantage, saving them time and money. FSX is no longer a conference company; it's a system that provides maximum exposure to its members at a lower cost.” said Delray Wannemacher, president and CEO of Interlinked.

FSX holds investment conferences four times a year in a different major U.S city where Emerging Growth companies connect with a nationwide network of financial investment professionals. FSX brings the CEOs and other Executive Officers of the Presenting Companies together with the Principals and key decision makers of the Broker/Dealers and other financial firms. FSX provides a forum where Presenting Company CEOs seeking capital and/or market support can go to showcase their companies in a dedicated environment that is conducive to networking and building financial relationships. Billions of dollars have been raised for companies at FSX Investment Conferences to date.

About FSX & InterlinkedTV

FSX is one of the most reputable and established national alliances in the country for the independent broker/dealer network, providing education and opportunity. At each FSX conference, we bring the CEOs and executive officers of the presenting companies together with the principals and key decision makers. For more information visit http://www.fsxone.com

InterlinkedTV is an internet video production and distribution site dedicated to Entrepreneurs and Investors. We feature education, public and private companies, venture capital news, and investment events. This content is exclusive and cannot be found anywhere else. We give our members and viewers a unique chance to meet the CEOs and executives of high growth companies. For more information go to http://www.interlinkedTV.com



