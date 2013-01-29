Colorado State University Crowned 2013 Windward Code Wars Champion

CSU Defeats Runners-Up University of Maryland – College Park and Georgia Institute of Technology in International Collegiate Programming Championship

Colorado State University is taking home the top trophy in the 2013 International Collegiate Programming Championships. On January 26 Team Meh, made up of students Brandon Schaffer, Austin Walkup, Mike Oba, Chris Campbell and Jason Lewallen, defeated its closest rival, String Theory from the University of Maryland – College Park, by a final round score of 100.3 to 93.24. Third place went to the Yellow Jackets from the Georgia Institute of Technology which achieved a final score of 92.15.

Windward Code Wars is a day-long game that tests the programming knowledge, innovative thinking and teamwork of computer science college students. Hundreds of teams from 28 top universities across the globe spent the day creating an A.I. character that would battle it out against other A.I. characters in a previously undisclosed programming game.

"Our goal was to create a challenge that pushes the students to the limits of what they can do, because there is tremendous joy in accomplishing an extremely challenging task," said David Thielen, founder and CTO of Windward. "Plus we wanted a challenge that is won not by raw programming skill but by the mix of abilities that are required in jobs out in the real world – understanding trade-offs, determining what must be done vs. what can be ignored, working well in a team, etc."

"This year's competition certainly met those goals," Thielen added.

Additional participating schools included Boston University, Brown University, College of William and Mary, Colorado College, Colorado School of Mines, Columbia University, Saint Petersburg (Russia) Computer Science Center, Harvey Mudd College, Hendrix College, Michigan Tech, Penn State – University Park, Princeton University, Purdue University – West Lafayette, Saint Petersburg (Russia) State University – Faculty of Engineering Cybernetics, United States Military Academy, University of Alberta, University of California – San Diego, University of Central Florida, University of Chicago, University of Colorado – Boulder, University of Toronto, University of Victoria, and defending champions University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire.

Code Wars is created and run by Windward, the reporting and document generation enterprise software company. It is also sponsored by Microsoft , Hewlett Packard, JetBrains and Morgan Stanley, which provided prizes and food. Every student on the winning team received an HP laptop and a Microsoft Surface Tablet, and every student on the second and third place teams overall received an HP laptop and a Microsoft Kinect. In addition, each school's first place team received free copies of JetBrains software.

Plus, all participants received MSDN subscriptions, employee discounts from HP, and free copies of Windward AutoTag and the Windward development server. Further, all participants were fueled by food and drink provided by Morgan Stanley during the daylong student hackathon.

"It was fun to do some programming with my classmates that was more exciting than the usual homework assignments," said one Code Wars participant. "I liked that the game was rigid and understandable but still complex enough to be creative with."

Video of the finals are available at http://www.windward.net/codewar/2013_01/intercollegiate_tourney.php.

About Windward

Windward Studios has been in business since 1995. Based in Boulder, Colorado, Windward was formed in 2003 to develop innovative software products for enterprises. Windward is the only comprehensive reporting, document generation and business intelligence system to use Microsoft Office as a template layout tool, thus significantly reducing the learning curve while saving time and money for technical and non-technical users. Windward provides OEM / ISV partners with fully embeddable tools that can be implemented with just a few lines of code. A free trial of Windward's products is available at windward.net.

