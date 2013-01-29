Ken Paves SelfHelp Hair Care Donates Products to AVDA Luncheon Featuring Guest Speaker Elizabeth Smart

Kenneth & Co. is pleased to announce the donation of celebrity stylist Ken Paves SelfHelp hair care products to AVDA luncheon featuring guest speaker Elizabeth Smart.

Kenneth & Co. is pleased to announce the donation of Ken Paves SelfHelp hair care products to AVDA – Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse, Inc. for attendees of their February 12th “Heart of a Woman” luncheon. Event guests will be inspired by the incredible story of courage, strength and determination of Elizabeth Smart, the survivor of one of the most followed child abduction cases of our time.

The luncheon will be hosted by Liz Quirantes, CBS 12 News Anchor, and will honor individuals who make a difference in the local community through their continued service to support to promote peaceful living. The event will be held at the Broken Sound Club in Boca Raton, FL. Individual and table seating reservations will be available through January 29, 2013, and tickets are $100.

“The philosophy of the Ken Paves SelfHelp brand centers around the importance of women taking care of and honoring themselves” said Beth Miller, Director of Sales and Marketing. “We are fortunate to be able to support such a worthy organization who shares our philosophy.”

AVDA's mission for over 26 years has been to promote violence-free relationships and social change by offering alternative choices to end violence and domestic abuse. AVDA works to prevent violence through education, treating women with dignity and encouraging self-determination.

About Kenneth & Co.

Celebrity Hairstylist Ken Paves and Medestea, USA, an affiliate of Medestea Internazionale, a leader in the health and beauty industry in Europe, formed Kenneth & Co., Inc., in 2010 to advertise, promote and sell Ken Paves SelfHelp hair care products. Visit them online at http://www.selfhelphair.com, like them at http://www.facebook.com/KenPavesSelfHelp, follow them at http://www.twitter.com/SelfHelpHair, and be sure to check out their Blog at http://www.selfhelphaircare.com.

About Ken Paves

Ken Paves is a nationally recognized celebrity hairstylist who has worked with famous actresses like Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria. He is a creative hair consultant for many movies and TV shows including Disney Fairies Secret of the Wings, The Wedding Planner, Monster-in-Law, The X Factor and The Biggest Loser. He's regularly featured on the pages of celebrity and designer magazines including Vanity Fair, Cosmopolitan and American Salon.

About AVDA

AVDA is a non-profit corporation founded in 1984 in Palm Beach County.

The mission statement of Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse, Inc. is to promote violence-free relationships and social change by offering alternative choices to end violence and domestic abuse. AVDA provides emergency shelter, food, clothing and counseling services 24-hours, 7 days a week to adult and child victims of domestic abuse. Visit them online at http://www.avdaonline.org/.

